VanEck UCITS ETFs Plc - Consolidated Prospectus

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

VanEck UCITS ETFs plc

(an umbrella fund with segregated liability between sub-funds)

A company incorporated with limited liability as an open-ended investment company with variable capital under the laws of Ireland with registered number 548554

CONSOLIDATED PROSPECTUS FOR THE UNITED KINGDOM

The date of this Consolidated Prospectus for the United Kingdom is 23 December 2024. This Prospectus is a consolidation of the Prospectus of the Company dated 20 December 2024, related Supplements, Global Addendum and the Additional Information for Investors in Austria. It is exclusively used for offer and distribution of the Shares in the Company in or from Austria. It may not be used for the offer or distribution of the Shares in the Company in any other jurisdiction. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this Prospectus, the risks involved in investing in the Company or the suitability of an investment in the Company you should consult your stock broker or other independent financial adviser. Prices for shares in the Company may fall as well as rise.

The Directors of VanEckUCITS ETFs plc whose names appear in this Prospectus accept responsibility for the information contained in this Prospectus. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case) the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. You are advised to read this Prospectus in conjunction with the Supplements dealing with the relevant Fund(s).

This Prospectus may not be distributed unless accompanied by, and must be read in conjunction with the Supplement for the Shares of the Company being offered.

Neither the admission of the Shares of a Fund to the Official List and trading on the Regulated Market of Euronext nor the approval of the Prospectus pursuant to the listing requirements of Euronext shall constitute a warranty or representation by Euronext as to the competence of service providers to or any other party connected with the Company, the adequacy of information contained in the listing particulars or the suitability of a Fund for investment purposes.

This document contains important information and you are advised to read it carefully before investing. If you have any questions about the content of this Prospectus you are advised to consult your broker, intermediary, bank manager, legal adviser, financial accountant or other independent financial adviser.

The authorisation of VanEck UCITS ETFs plc (the Company) by the Central Bank of Ireland (the Central Bank) shall not constitute a warranty as to the performance of the Company and the Central Bank shall not be liable for the performance or default of the Company.

The Company is an umbrella investment company with segregated liability between its sub-funds and with variable capital incorporated on 26 August 2014 and is authorised in Ireland as an undertaking for collective investment in transferable securities pursuant to the European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulations 2011 (S.I. No. 352 of 2011) and the European Union (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) (Amendment) Regulations 2016 as amended and as may be further amended, supplemented or consolidated from time to time. Such authorisation is not an endorsement or guarantee of the Company or any Fund by the Central Bank, nor is the Central Bank responsible for the contents of this Prospectus.

The value of and income from Shares in the Company may go up or down and you may not get back the amount you have invested in the Company.

Information applicable to the Company generally is contained in this Prospectus. Shares constituting each Fund offered by the Company are described in the Supplements to this Prospectus. An investment in the Funds of the Company should not constitute a substantial proportion of an investment portfolio and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices of Shares in the Company may fall as well as rise.

Before investing in the Company, you are advised to consider the risks involved in such investment. Please see Risk Factors below and where applicable to each Fund in the relevant Supplement.

The distribution of this Prospectus and the offering of Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted. Persons into whose possession this Prospectus comes are required by the Company to inform themselves of and to observe any such restrictions. This Prospectus may not be used for the purpose of an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful or not authorised.

The Company may make application to register and distribute its Shares in jurisdictions outside Ireland. In the event that such registrations take place, local regulations may require the appointment of paying/facilities agents and the maintenance of accounts by such agents through which subscription and redemption monies may be paid. Investors who choose or are obliged under local regulations to pay/receive subscription/redemption monies via an intermediary rather than directly to the Depositary bear a credit risk against that intermediate entity with respect to (a) subscription monies prior to the transmission of such monies to the Depositary and (b) redemption monies payable by such intermediate entity to the relevant investors.

The Articles give powers to the Directors to impose such restrictions as they think necessary on the holding of Shares by (and consequently to redeem Shares held by), or the transfer of Shares to, (i) any United States Persons or by any person who appears to be in breach of the laws or requirements of any country or government authority or (ii) by any person or persons in circumstances (whether directly or indirectly affecting such person or persons, and whether taken alone or in conjunction with any other persons, connected or not, or any other circumstances appearing to the Directors to be relevant) which, in the opinion of the Directors, might result in the Company or a relevant Fund incurring (a) any liability to taxation or suffering any other pecuniary, regulatory, legal or material administrative disadvantage or (b) being in breach of any law or regulation which the Company or a relevant Fund might not otherwise have incurred, suffered or breached. The Articles also permit the Directors where necessary to redeem and cancel Shares held by a person who is or is deemed to be or is acting on behalf of a person who is, Irish Resident or Ordinarily Resident in Ireland (and not an Exempt Irish Investor) on the occurrence of a chargeable event for Irish taxation purposes. Please refer to the section headed "Taxation".

Potential subscribers and purchasers of Shares are advised to consult a stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other financial advisor and inform themselves as to (a) the possible tax consequences, (b) the legal requirements, (c) any foreign exchange restrictions or exchange control requirements and (d) any other requisite governmental or other consents or formalities which they might encounter under the laws of the countries of their incorporation, citizenship, residence or domicile and which might be relevant to the subscription, purchase, holding or disposal of Shares.

This Prospectus may be translated into other languages. Any such translation shall only contain the same information and have the same meanings as this English language document. Where there is any inconsistency between this English language document and the document in another language, this English language document shall prevail except to the extent (but only to the extent) required by the laws of any jurisdiction where the Shares are sold so that in an action based upon disclosure in a document of a language other than English, the language of the document on which such action is based shall prevail, solely for the purposes of such action. Any disputes as to the terms of the Prospectus, regardless of the language of the Prospectus, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Ireland.

Shares are offered only on the basis of the information contained in the current Prospectus and the latest annual report and audited financial statements and any subsequent semi-annual report and unaudited financial statements. These reports will form part of this Prospectus.

Any information given, or representations made, by any dealer, salesman or other person not contained in this Prospectus or in any reports and accounts of the Company forming part hereof must be regarded as unauthorised and accordingly must not be relied upon. Neither the delivery of this Prospectus nor the offer, issue or sale of Shares shall under any circumstances constitute a representation that the information contained in this Prospectus is correct as of any time subsequent to the date of this Prospectus. To reflect material changes, this Prospectus may from time to time be updated and intending subscribers are advised to enquire of the Administrator as to the issue of any later Prospectus or as to the issue of any reports and accounts of the Company.

The distribution of this Prospectus and the offering or purchase of Shares may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. This Prospectus does not constitute and may not be treated as an offer or solicitation by or to anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not lawful or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to anyone to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. It is the responsibility of any persons in possession of this Prospectus and any persons wishing to apply for Shares pursuant to this Prospectus to inform themselves of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Prospective applicants for Shares are advised to inform themselves as to the legal requirements so applying and any applicable exchange control regulations and taxes in the countries of their respective citizenship, residence or domicile.

Distribution of this Prospectus and the relevant Supplement is not authorised in any jurisdiction after publication of the audited annual report of the Company unless a copy of the then latest annual report and, if distributed after the semi-annual report has been produced, a copy of the then latest published semi-annual report and unaudited accounts is made available in conjunction with the Prospectus. Shares are offered only on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus, the relevant Supplement and, where appropriate, the latest audited annual accounts and any subsequent half-yearly report of the Company. Such reports, this Prospectus and the relevant Supplement together form the prospectus for the issue of Shares in the Company. The latest published annual and half-yearly reports of the Company will be available to prospective investors free of charge at www.vaneck.com .

The Key Investor Information Document of each Fund will be available at the registered office of the Company and will be sent to investors upon request.

The Key Investor Information Documents are available on www.vaneck.com . Before subscribing to any Class and to the extent required by local laws and regulations each investor shall consult the relevant Key Investor Information Documents. The Key Investor Information Documents provide information in particular on historical performance, the synthetic risk and reward indicator and charges relating to each Fund. Investors may download the Key Investor Information Documents on the Website mentioned above or obtain them in paper form or on any other durable medium agreed between the Company or the intermediary and the investor.

All Shareholders are entitled to the benefit of, are bound by and are deemed to have notice of, the provisions of the Articles, copies of which are available upon request.

Defined terms used in this Prospectus shall have the meaning attributed to them in Appendix 1.

It is also intended that Shares will be listed and admitted for trading on a number of other stock exchanges but the Company does not warrant or guarantee that such listings will take place or continue to exist. In the event that such listings do take place, the primary listing of the Shares of the Funds will normally be on the London Stock Exchange and any other listings shall be secondary to the listing on the London Stock Exchange.

This Prospectus, including all information required to be disclosed by the Euronextlisting requirements, comprises listing particulars for the purpose of the listing of such shares on Euronext.

It is possible that in certain jurisdictions, parties entirely unaffiliated with the Company (and any Fund), the Manager or the Investment Manager, may make the Shares of any Fund(s) available for investment by investors in those jurisdictions through off market trading mechanisms. None of the Company, the Manager, nor the Investment Manager, endorse or promote such activities and are not in any way connected to such parties or these activities and do not accept any liability in relation to their operation and trading.

It is the responsibility of any person wishing to make an application for Shares to inform themselves of, and comply with, all applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

MiFID II Product Governance Rules - UCITS as non-complex financial instruments

Article 25 of MiFID II sets out requirements in relation to the assessment of suitability and appropriateness of financial instruments for clients. Article 25(4) contains rules relating to the selling of financial instruments by a MiFID-authorised firm to clients in an execution only manner. Provided the financial instruments are comprised from the list contained in Article 25(4)(a) (referred to broadly as non-complex financial instruments for these purposes), a MiFID authorised firm selling the instruments will not be required to also conduct what is referred to as an "appropriateness test" on its clients. An appropriateness test would involve requesting information on the client's knowledge and experience on the type of investment offered and, on this basis, assessing whether the investment is appropriate for the client. If the financial instruments fall outside the list contained in Article 25(4)(a) (i.e. are categorised as complex financial instruments), the MiFID-authorised firm selling the instruments will be required to also conduct an appropriateness test on its clients. UCITS (other than structured UCITS) are specifically referenced in the list in Article 25(4)(a). Accordingly, each Fund is deemed to be a non-complex financial instrument for these purposes.

United States

The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) (the 1933 Act) or the laws of any state and may not be directly or indirectly offered or sold in the United States or to any United States Person. Any re-offer or re-sale of any of the Shares in the United States or to United States Persons may constitute a violation of US law. The Shares offered hereby have not been approved or disapproved by the SEC, by the securities regulatory authority of any US state, or by any similar authority of any other country or jurisdiction, and neither the SEC nor any such authority will do so. The offering and sale of the Shares to Non-United States Persons will be exempt from registration pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the 1933 Act.

The Funds have not been and will not be registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940 (as amended) (the 1940 Act). Shares may not be acquired by a person who is deemed to be a United States Person under the 1940 Act and regulations thereunder or a person who is deemed to be a United States Person under the United States Commodity Exchange Act and regulations thereunder.

Click Here to View Full Announcement