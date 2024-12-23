The US Department of Energy (DoE) has finalized a $1. 45 billion loan guarantee to Hanwha Qcells to support its solar plant in the state of Georgia. It aims to rebuild key parts of the US solar supply chain by manufacturing ingots, wafers, cells and solar modules. From pv magazine USA The DoE Loan Programs Office (LPO) announced the closing of a $1. 45 billion loan guarantee to Hanwha Qcells. Aiming to reestablish critical parts of the US solar supply chain, the loan guarantee will support Qcell's solar manufacturing facility, which will produce ingots, wafers, cells, and finished solar modules. ...

