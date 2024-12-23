The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Announces the Closing of a $7.29 Million Registered Direct Offering; Proceeds to Accelerate Spatial Computing, AI and Immersive Capabilities and Support Customer Contracts Traction

The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, today announced that it entered into an registered direct public offering with one institutional investor.

The offering consisted of the sale of 2.75 million shares of common stock and/or pre-funded warrants, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7.29 million at a price of $2.65 per share. The purchase price for the pre-funded warrants was identical to the purchase price for the shares, less the exercise price of $0.001.

Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of Glimpse, commented: "Post this clean financing, we have approximately $8.5 million of cash on hand, expected profitable operations and a clean balance sheet with no corporate debt, convertible debt or preferred equity. We are now well capitalized to pursue our growth strategy in the emerging Immersive industry."

Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC, acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about December 24, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Kesse PLLC acted as securities counsel to the Company.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

