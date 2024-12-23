Anzeige
WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475 | Ticker-Symbol: AOMD
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 17:48 Uhr
ALSTOM SA: Alstom S.A.: Alstom signs two new Services contracts in Europe for around €760 million

Finanznachrichten News

23 December 2024 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces that it has received two new orders from two undisclosed European customers for a total amount of around €760 million. Both orders were received in December 2024.

The first order worth approximately €500 million concerns supply of materials and components on Alstom fleets for the next 23 years.

The second order worth approximately €260 million concerns a full maintenance service agreement for 9 years on a regional trains fleet, including first level maintenance and mid-life overhaul.

ALSTOM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.

About Alstom
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

Contacts

Media
Thomas ANTOINE - Tel.: + 33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60
thomas.antoine@alstomgroup.com



Philippe MOLITOR - Tel: +33 (0) 7 76 00 97 79
philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com



Investor relations
Martin VAUJOUR - Tel: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com



Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

