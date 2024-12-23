Anzeige
23.12.2024 18:28 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Dec-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
23 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               23 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      106,548 
Highest price paid per share:         131.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          125.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.8283p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,999,913 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,999,913) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      129.8283p                    106,548

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
797              126.00          08:01:00         00317284835TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.50          08:18:15         00317288687TRLO1     XLON 
363              125.50          08:18:15         00317288688TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.50          08:20:32         00317289695TRLO1     XLON 
1732              125.50          08:32:34         00317292058TRLO1     XLON 
99               126.00          08:32:34         00317292059TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.00          08:33:37         00317292296TRLO1     XLON 
1724              126.00          08:40:49         00317293732TRLO1     XLON 
300              126.00          08:56:19         00317296437TRLO1     XLON 
134              126.50          09:06:08         00317298215TRLO1     XLON 
1658              126.50          09:06:08         00317298216TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.50          09:06:08         00317298217TRLO1     XLON 
100              126.50          09:06:40         00317298287TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          09:11:25         00317298940TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.50          09:11:48         00317299002TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.50          09:22:06         00317300542TRLO1     XLON 
835              128.00          09:23:24         00317300700TRLO1     XLON 
233              128.00          09:23:24         00317300701TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.00          09:26:35         00317301186TRLO1     XLON 
100              128.00          09:26:53         00317301216TRLO1     XLON 
824              128.00          11:06:39         00317310057TRLO1     XLON 
805              128.00          11:06:44         00317310059TRLO1     XLON 
876              128.00          11:06:44         00317310060TRLO1     XLON 
300              128.00          11:17:25         00317310142TRLO1     XLON 
466              128.00          11:17:25         00317310143TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          11:39:22         00317310488TRLO1     XLON 
4               129.50          12:20:51         00317310974TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.50          12:30:20         00317311151TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.50          12:34:34         00317311197TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.50          12:35:33         00317311257TRLO1     XLON 
932              130.50          12:52:38         00317311654TRLO1     XLON 
128              130.50          12:52:38         00317311655TRLO1     XLON 
57               130.50          12:52:49         00317311670TRLO1     XLON 
3504              130.00          12:53:13         00317311678TRLO1     XLON 
200              130.50          12:53:13         00317311679TRLO1     XLON 
525              130.50          12:53:13         00317311680TRLO1     XLON 
1407              130.50          12:53:13         00317311681TRLO1     XLON 
494              130.50          12:53:13         00317311682TRLO1     XLON 
1446              130.50          12:53:13         00317311683TRLO1     XLON 
3277              130.00          12:53:17         00317311684TRLO1     XLON 
847              129.50          13:06:01         00317311943TRLO1     XLON 
200              130.00          13:06:01         00317311944TRLO1     XLON 
506              130.00          13:06:01         00317311945TRLO1     XLON 
519              130.00          13:06:01         00317311946TRLO1     XLON 
1244              130.00          13:13:58         00317311998TRLO1     XLON 
504              130.00          13:30:10         00317312117TRLO1     XLON 
1253              130.50          13:30:10         00317312118TRLO1     XLON 
434              130.50          13:30:10         00317312119TRLO1     XLON 
1327              130.50          13:30:10         00317312120TRLO1     XLON 
103              130.50          13:30:12         00317312121TRLO1     XLON 
13               130.50          13:30:20         00317312124TRLO1     XLON 
4               130.50          13:30:33         00317312127TRLO1     XLON 
306              130.00          13:44:16         00317312473TRLO1     XLON 
504              130.00          13:44:16         00317312474TRLO1     XLON 
810              130.00          13:44:16         00317312475TRLO1     XLON 
809              130.00          13:44:16         00317312476TRLO1     XLON 
810              130.00          13:44:16         00317312477TRLO1     XLON 
3192              130.00          13:44:16         00317312478TRLO1     XLON 
3199              130.00          13:44:16         00317312479TRLO1     XLON 
548              130.00          13:44:19         00317312480TRLO1     XLON 
1665              130.00          13:45:12         00317312489TRLO1     XLON 
744              130.00          13:45:12         00317312490TRLO1     XLON 
300              130.50          13:55:45         00317312702TRLO1     XLON 
821              130.00          13:56:17         00317312723TRLO1     XLON 
821              130.00          13:56:17         00317312724TRLO1     XLON 
821              130.00          13:56:17         00317312725TRLO1     XLON 
400              130.00          14:11:43         00317312969TRLO1     XLON 
832              130.00          14:24:07         00317313232TRLO1     XLON 
443              130.50          14:25:19         00317313285TRLO1     XLON 
999              130.50          14:25:19         00317313286TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2024 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
