Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
16.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,560 Euro
+0,040
+2,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
16.12.2024 18:40 Uhr
153 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Dec-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
16 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               16 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      90,000 
Highest price paid per share:         133.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          128.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.2293p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,625,410 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,625,410) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      132.2293p                    90,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
797              128.50          08:41:48         00316008136TRLO1     XLON 
797              128.50          08:41:48         00316008135TRLO1     XLON 
797              128.50          08:41:48         00316008134TRLO1     XLON 
710              128.50          08:41:48         00316008137TRLO1     XLON 
1678              128.50          08:41:48         00316008138TRLO1     XLON 
710              128.50          08:41:48         00316008139TRLO1     XLON 
188              128.50          08:42:41         00316009102TRLO1     XLON 
40               128.50          08:45:23         00316014082TRLO1     XLON 
82               128.00          08:45:23         00316014083TRLO1     XLON 
3554              129.00          08:49:55         00316017973TRLO1     XLON 
875              129.00          08:52:13         00316020181TRLO1     XLON 
875              129.00          08:56:05         00316023429TRLO1     XLON 
151              128.50          08:57:00         00316024219TRLO1     XLON 
400              129.50          09:54:39         00316073727TRLO1     XLON 
300              129.50          09:55:22         00316074384TRLO1     XLON 
3953              130.00          11:09:47         00316080785TRLO1     XLON 
147              130.00          11:09:47         00316080786TRLO1     XLON 
200              130.00          11:09:47         00316080787TRLO1     XLON 
100              130.50          11:23:22         00316081077TRLO1     XLON 
400              131.00          11:30:52         00316081263TRLO1     XLON 
300              131.00          11:31:36         00316081276TRLO1     XLON 
480              131.50          11:31:44         00316081288TRLO1     XLON 
623              131.50          11:31:44         00316081289TRLO1     XLON 
3448              131.50          11:31:44         00316081290TRLO1     XLON 
6403              132.00          11:32:48         00316081342TRLO1     XLON 
12               132.00          11:32:48         00316081343TRLO1     XLON 
155              132.50          11:35:13         00316081477TRLO1     XLON 
731              132.00          11:35:29         00316081481TRLO1     XLON 
1839              132.00          11:35:29         00316081482TRLO1     XLON 
834              132.50          11:36:00         00316081493TRLO1     XLON 
624              132.50          11:36:00         00316081494TRLO1     XLON 
557              132.50          11:36:00         00316081495TRLO1     XLON 
2480              132.50          11:38:28         00316081557TRLO1     XLON 
100              133.00          11:38:54         00316081562TRLO1     XLON 
100              133.50          11:53:41         00316082162TRLO1     XLON 
2513              133.00          12:06:03         00316082409TRLO1     XLON 
64               133.50          12:19:33         00316082690TRLO1     XLON 
300              133.50          12:19:53         00316082696TRLO1     XLON 
300              133.50          12:20:35         00316082724TRLO1     XLON 
2480              133.00          12:20:36         00316082725TRLO1     XLON 
2499              132.50          12:41:19         00316083341TRLO1     XLON 
5706              132.50          12:41:19         00316083342TRLO1     XLON 
155              132.50          12:41:19         00316083343TRLO1     XLON 
300              132.50          12:50:05         00316083613TRLO1     XLON 
14               132.50          12:55:31         00316083814TRLO1     XLON 
544              132.50          12:55:31         00316083815TRLO1     XLON 
128              132.50          13:01:02         00316083942TRLO1     XLON 
3367              133.00          13:07:02         00316084089TRLO1     XLON 
200              133.50          13:53:09         00316086337TRLO1     XLON 
400              133.50          13:53:35         00316086345TRLO1     XLON 
855              133.50          15:46:22         00316094425TRLO1     XLON 
855              133.50          15:46:22         00316094426TRLO1     XLON 
854              133.50          15:46:22         00316094427TRLO1     XLON 
23026             133.50          16:03:35         00316095641TRLO1     XLON 
10000             133.50          16:05:10         00316095797TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  365471 
EQS News ID:  2052321 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2052321&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2024 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
