Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-Dec-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 16 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 16 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 90,000 Highest price paid per share: 133.50p Lowest price paid per share: 128.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.2293p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,625,410 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,625,410) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.2293p 90,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 797 128.50 08:41:48 00316008136TRLO1 XLON 797 128.50 08:41:48 00316008135TRLO1 XLON 797 128.50 08:41:48 00316008134TRLO1 XLON 710 128.50 08:41:48 00316008137TRLO1 XLON 1678 128.50 08:41:48 00316008138TRLO1 XLON 710 128.50 08:41:48 00316008139TRLO1 XLON 188 128.50 08:42:41 00316009102TRLO1 XLON 40 128.50 08:45:23 00316014082TRLO1 XLON 82 128.00 08:45:23 00316014083TRLO1 XLON 3554 129.00 08:49:55 00316017973TRLO1 XLON 875 129.00 08:52:13 00316020181TRLO1 XLON 875 129.00 08:56:05 00316023429TRLO1 XLON 151 128.50 08:57:00 00316024219TRLO1 XLON 400 129.50 09:54:39 00316073727TRLO1 XLON 300 129.50 09:55:22 00316074384TRLO1 XLON 3953 130.00 11:09:47 00316080785TRLO1 XLON 147 130.00 11:09:47 00316080786TRLO1 XLON 200 130.00 11:09:47 00316080787TRLO1 XLON 100 130.50 11:23:22 00316081077TRLO1 XLON 400 131.00 11:30:52 00316081263TRLO1 XLON 300 131.00 11:31:36 00316081276TRLO1 XLON 480 131.50 11:31:44 00316081288TRLO1 XLON 623 131.50 11:31:44 00316081289TRLO1 XLON 3448 131.50 11:31:44 00316081290TRLO1 XLON 6403 132.00 11:32:48 00316081342TRLO1 XLON 12 132.00 11:32:48 00316081343TRLO1 XLON 155 132.50 11:35:13 00316081477TRLO1 XLON 731 132.00 11:35:29 00316081481TRLO1 XLON 1839 132.00 11:35:29 00316081482TRLO1 XLON 834 132.50 11:36:00 00316081493TRLO1 XLON 624 132.50 11:36:00 00316081494TRLO1 XLON 557 132.50 11:36:00 00316081495TRLO1 XLON 2480 132.50 11:38:28 00316081557TRLO1 XLON 100 133.00 11:38:54 00316081562TRLO1 XLON 100 133.50 11:53:41 00316082162TRLO1 XLON 2513 133.00 12:06:03 00316082409TRLO1 XLON 64 133.50 12:19:33 00316082690TRLO1 XLON 300 133.50 12:19:53 00316082696TRLO1 XLON 300 133.50 12:20:35 00316082724TRLO1 XLON 2480 133.00 12:20:36 00316082725TRLO1 XLON 2499 132.50 12:41:19 00316083341TRLO1 XLON 5706 132.50 12:41:19 00316083342TRLO1 XLON 155 132.50 12:41:19 00316083343TRLO1 XLON 300 132.50 12:50:05 00316083613TRLO1 XLON 14 132.50 12:55:31 00316083814TRLO1 XLON 544 132.50 12:55:31 00316083815TRLO1 XLON 128 132.50 13:01:02 00316083942TRLO1 XLON 3367 133.00 13:07:02 00316084089TRLO1 XLON 200 133.50 13:53:09 00316086337TRLO1 XLON 400 133.50 13:53:35 00316086345TRLO1 XLON 855 133.50 15:46:22 00316094425TRLO1 XLON 855 133.50 15:46:22 00316094426TRLO1 XLON 854 133.50 15:46:22 00316094427TRLO1 XLON 23026 133.50 16:03:35 00316095641TRLO1 XLON 10000 133.50 16:05:10 00316095797TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

