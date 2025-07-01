DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 01-Jul-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 1 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 1 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 39,905 Highest price paid per share: 129.40p Lowest price paid per share: 125.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.2414p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,950,220 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,950,220) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.2414p 39,905

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 315 129.40 08:11:44 00342694289TRLO1 XLON 597 128.80 08:12:30 00342694672TRLO1 XLON 562 129.00 08:24:50 00342702494TRLO1 XLON 46 129.00 08:24:50 00342702495TRLO1 XLON 359 129.00 08:29:44 00342704930TRLO1 XLON 405 128.60 08:29:52 00342704981TRLO1 XLON 607 129.00 08:37:17 00342708750TRLO1 XLON 300 129.00 08:37:43 00342708986TRLO1 XLON 204 129.00 08:37:43 00342708987TRLO1 XLON 614 128.80 08:38:05 00342709199TRLO1 XLON 631 128.60 08:39:50 00342710867TRLO1 XLON 586 128.60 08:46:30 00342714222TRLO1 XLON 57 128.60 09:03:38 00342723555TRLO1 XLON 382 128.60 09:03:38 00342723556TRLO1 XLON 192 128.60 09:03:38 00342723557TRLO1 XLON 622 129.00 09:33:51 00342740727TRLO1 XLON 112 129.00 09:35:54 00342742284TRLO1 XLON 205 129.00 09:35:54 00342742285TRLO1 XLON 600 128.40 09:35:54 00342742286TRLO1 XLON 600 128.40 09:35:54 00342742287TRLO1 XLON 38 128.40 09:35:54 00342742288TRLO1 XLON 335 128.40 09:35:54 00342742289TRLO1 XLON 452 128.40 10:03:45 00342758609TRLO1 XLON 244 128.40 10:03:45 00342758610TRLO1 XLON 19 128.40 10:11:34 00342762713TRLO1 XLON 206 128.40 10:11:34 00342762714TRLO1 XLON 605 128.20 10:18:50 00342767044TRLO1 XLON 200 128.20 10:19:15 00342767275TRLO1 XLON 205 128.20 10:19:15 00342767276TRLO1 XLON 605 127.80 10:19:15 00342767278TRLO1 XLON 155 128.20 10:19:15 00342767279TRLO1 XLON 218 128.20 10:19:15 00342767280TRLO1 XLON 605 127.80 10:19:18 00342767326TRLO1 XLON 54 128.20 11:03:06 00342808163TRLO1 XLON 144 128.40 11:12:52 00342808567TRLO1 XLON 124 128.40 11:12:52 00342808568TRLO1 XLON 366 128.40 11:12:52 00342808569TRLO1 XLON 73 128.20 11:13:07 00342808585TRLO1 XLON 561 128.20 11:13:07 00342808586TRLO1 XLON 200 128.40 11:13:07 00342808587TRLO1 XLON 618 128.00 11:45:10 00342810478TRLO1 XLON 249 128.00 11:45:26 00342810511TRLO1 XLON 67 128.00 11:45:26 00342810512TRLO1 XLON 626 127.60 11:54:08 00342810977TRLO1 XLON 430 127.00 11:54:10 00342810980TRLO1 XLON 180 127.00 11:54:10 00342810981TRLO1 XLON 242 127.00 12:51:29 00342812942TRLO1 XLON 180 126.60 13:15:16 00342813632TRLO1 XLON 409 126.60 13:15:16 00342813633TRLO1 XLON 1075 126.60 13:25:17 00342813874TRLO1 XLON 155 126.60 13:25:17 00342813875TRLO1 XLON 248 126.60 13:25:17 00342813876TRLO1 XLON 1757 126.60 13:25:21 00342813877TRLO1 XLON 237 126.60 13:25:21 00342813878TRLO1 XLON 248 126.60 13:25:24 00342813880TRLO1 XLON 1401 126.60 13:28:47 00342813961TRLO1 XLON 116 126.40 13:29:32 00342813974TRLO1 XLON 464 126.40 13:29:32 00342813975TRLO1 XLON 242 126.60 13:29:32 00342813976TRLO1 XLON 278 126.60 13:29:54 00342813984TRLO1 XLON 177 126.60 13:38:35 00342814195TRLO1 XLON 233 126.60 13:45:07 00342814457TRLO1 XLON 228 126.60 13:45:08 00342814458TRLO1 XLON 605 126.40 13:45:10 00342814459TRLO1 XLON 413 126.40 13:45:26 00342814464TRLO1 XLON 10 126.40 13:45:26 00342814465TRLO1 XLON 267 126.40 13:45:26 00342814466TRLO1 XLON 64 126.40 13:45:32 00342814482TRLO1 XLON 249 126.40 13:45:32 00342814483TRLO1 XLON 128 126.20 13:45:44 00342814485TRLO1 XLON 492 126.20 13:45:44 00342814486TRLO1 XLON 361 126.20 13:52:02 00342814681TRLO1 XLON 225 126.20 13:52:02 00342814682TRLO1 XLON 264 126.40 14:01:22 00342815313TRLO1 XLON 167 126.20 14:20:17 00342816306TRLO1 XLON 227 127.20 14:45:41 00342819166TRLO1 XLON 997 127.20 14:45:41 00342819167TRLO1 XLON 492 127.20 14:45:41 00342819168TRLO1 XLON 165 127.20 14:49:36 00342819386TRLO1 XLON 57 127.00 14:55:25 00342819842TRLO1 XLON 527 127.00 14:55:25 00342819843TRLO1 XLON 210 126.60 14:59:51 00342820117TRLO1 XLON 406 126.60 14:59:51 00342820118TRLO1 XLON 631 126.40 14:59:59 00342820196TRLO1 XLON 581 127.20 15:40:54 00342823771TRLO1 XLON 587 126.80 15:41:59 00342823870TRLO1 XLON 35 126.80 15:41:59 00342823871TRLO1 XLON 252 126.80 15:56:20 00342825014TRLO1 XLON 68 126.60 15:58:44 00342825125TRLO1 XLON 36 126.60 15:58:44 00342825126TRLO1 XLON 505 126.60 15:58:44 00342825127TRLO1 XLON 608 126.40 16:00:40 00342825206TRLO1 XLON 280 126.60 16:00:48 00342825224TRLO1 XLON 270 126.60 16:00:48 00342825225TRLO1 XLON 612 126.20 16:00:48 00342825226TRLO1 XLON 612 126.40 16:00:48 00342825227TRLO1 XLON 197 126.40 16:00:48 00342825228TRLO1 XLON 908 126.40 16:00:48 00342825229TRLO1 XLON 294 126.40 16:00:49 00342825234TRLO1 XLON 184 126.40 16:00:49 00342825235TRLO1 XLON 297 126.40 16:00:49 00342825236TRLO1 XLON 630 126.20 16:00:51 00342825238TRLO1 XLON 625 125.80 16:11:29 00342826205TRLO1 XLON 111 125.60 16:12:21 00342826305TRLO1 XLON 500 125.60 16:12:21 00342826306TRLO1 XLON 132 125.60 16:12:27 00342826308TRLO1 XLON 89 125.80 16:14:22 00342826443TRLO1 XLON 487 125.80 16:14:22 00342826444TRLO1 XLON 4 126.00 16:15:11 00342826533TRLO1 XLON 579 125.80 16:15:14 00342826540TRLO1 XLON 200 125.80 16:19:52 00342827025TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

