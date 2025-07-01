Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 09:15
1,430 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4201,59009:36
Dow Jones News
01.07.2025 18:45 Uhr
259 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Jul-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
1 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  1 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         39,905 
 
Highest price paid per share:            129.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             125.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    127.2414p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,950,220 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,950,220) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      127.2414p                        39,905

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
315             129.40          08:11:44         00342694289TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             128.80          08:12:30         00342694672TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             129.00          08:24:50         00342702494TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              129.00          08:24:50         00342702495TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             129.00          08:29:44         00342704930TRLO1     XLON 
 
405             128.60          08:29:52         00342704981TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             129.00          08:37:17         00342708750TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             129.00          08:37:43         00342708986TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             129.00          08:37:43         00342708987TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             128.80          08:38:05         00342709199TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             128.60          08:39:50         00342710867TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             128.60          08:46:30         00342714222TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              128.60          09:03:38         00342723555TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             128.60          09:03:38         00342723556TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             128.60          09:03:38         00342723557TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             129.00          09:33:51         00342740727TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             129.00          09:35:54         00342742284TRLO1     XLON 
 
205             129.00          09:35:54         00342742285TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             128.40          09:35:54         00342742286TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             128.40          09:35:54         00342742287TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              128.40          09:35:54         00342742288TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             128.40          09:35:54         00342742289TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             128.40          10:03:45         00342758609TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             128.40          10:03:45         00342758610TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              128.40          10:11:34         00342762713TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             128.40          10:11:34         00342762714TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             128.20          10:18:50         00342767044TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             128.20          10:19:15         00342767275TRLO1     XLON 
 
205             128.20          10:19:15         00342767276TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             127.80          10:19:15         00342767278TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             128.20          10:19:15         00342767279TRLO1     XLON 
 
218             128.20          10:19:15         00342767280TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             127.80          10:19:18         00342767326TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              128.20          11:03:06         00342808163TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             128.40          11:12:52         00342808567TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             128.40          11:12:52         00342808568TRLO1     XLON 
 
366             128.40          11:12:52         00342808569TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              128.20          11:13:07         00342808585TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             128.20          11:13:07         00342808586TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             128.40          11:13:07         00342808587TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             128.00          11:45:10         00342810478TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             128.00          11:45:26         00342810511TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              128.00          11:45:26         00342810512TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             127.60          11:54:08         00342810977TRLO1     XLON 
 
430             127.00          11:54:10         00342810980TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             127.00          11:54:10         00342810981TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             127.00          12:51:29         00342812942TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             126.60          13:15:16         00342813632TRLO1     XLON 
 
409             126.60          13:15:16         00342813633TRLO1     XLON 
 
1075             126.60          13:25:17         00342813874TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             126.60          13:25:17         00342813875TRLO1     XLON 
 
248             126.60          13:25:17         00342813876TRLO1     XLON 
 
1757             126.60          13:25:21         00342813877TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             126.60          13:25:21         00342813878TRLO1     XLON 
 
248             126.60          13:25:24         00342813880TRLO1     XLON 
 
1401             126.60          13:28:47         00342813961TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             126.40          13:29:32         00342813974TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             126.40          13:29:32         00342813975TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             126.60          13:29:32         00342813976TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             126.60          13:29:54         00342813984TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             126.60          13:38:35         00342814195TRLO1     XLON 
 
233             126.60          13:45:07         00342814457TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             126.60          13:45:08         00342814458TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             126.40          13:45:10         00342814459TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             126.40          13:45:26         00342814464TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              126.40          13:45:26         00342814465TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             126.40          13:45:26         00342814466TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              126.40          13:45:32         00342814482TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             126.40          13:45:32         00342814483TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             126.20          13:45:44         00342814485TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             126.20          13:45:44         00342814486TRLO1     XLON 
 
361             126.20          13:52:02         00342814681TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             126.20          13:52:02         00342814682TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             126.40          14:01:22         00342815313TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             126.20          14:20:17         00342816306TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             127.20          14:45:41         00342819166TRLO1     XLON 
 
997             127.20          14:45:41         00342819167TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             127.20          14:45:41         00342819168TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             127.20          14:49:36         00342819386TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              127.00          14:55:25         00342819842TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             127.00          14:55:25         00342819843TRLO1     XLON 
 
210             126.60          14:59:51         00342820117TRLO1     XLON 
 
406             126.60          14:59:51         00342820118TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             126.40          14:59:59         00342820196TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             127.20          15:40:54         00342823771TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             126.80          15:41:59         00342823870TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              126.80          15:41:59         00342823871TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             126.80          15:56:20         00342825014TRLO1     XLON 
 
68              126.60          15:58:44         00342825125TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              126.60          15:58:44         00342825126TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             126.60          15:58:44         00342825127TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             126.40          16:00:40         00342825206TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             126.60          16:00:48         00342825224TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             126.60          16:00:48         00342825225TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             126.20          16:00:48         00342825226TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             126.40          16:00:48         00342825227TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             126.40          16:00:48         00342825228TRLO1     XLON 
 
908             126.40          16:00:48         00342825229TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             126.40          16:00:49         00342825234TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             126.40          16:00:49         00342825235TRLO1     XLON 
 
297             126.40          16:00:49         00342825236TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             126.20          16:00:51         00342825238TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             125.80          16:11:29         00342826205TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             125.60          16:12:21         00342826305TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             125.60          16:12:21         00342826306TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             125.60          16:12:27         00342826308TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              125.80          16:14:22         00342826443TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             125.80          16:14:22         00342826444TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              126.00          16:15:11         00342826533TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             125.80          16:15:14         00342826540TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.80          16:19:52         00342827025TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  394573 
EQS News ID:  2163606 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2163606&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
