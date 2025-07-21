Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
21.07.25 | 15:29
1,560 Euro
+0,65 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5601,90018:53
21.07.2025 18:39 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Jul-2025 / 17:04 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
21 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  21 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         10,824 
 
Highest price paid per share:            136.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             136.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    136.4000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,403,504 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,403,504) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      136.4000p                       10,824

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
5000             136.40          09:33:59         00345380585TRLO1     XLON 
 
320             136.40          09:34:12         00345380882TRLO1     XLON 
 
1210             136.40          09:34:12         00345380883TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              136.40          09:34:12         00345380884TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              136.40          09:34:12         00345380885TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             136.40          10:03:28         00345406109TRLO1     XLON 
 
2932             136.40          10:03:28         00345406110TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             136.40          10:22:05         00345416610TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              136.40          10:22:05         00345416611TRLO1     XLON 
 
215             136.40          11:26:11         00345451386TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              136.40          11:26:11         00345451387TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             136.40          12:00:00         00345452449TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              136.40          12:00:00         00345452450TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              136.40          12:00:00         00345452451TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              136.40          12:44:32         00345453608TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              136.40          13:08:39         00345454684TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  396536 
EQS News ID:  2172620 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2172620&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2025 12:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
