DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jul-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 22 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 18,173 Highest price paid per share: 140.40p Lowest price paid per share: 138.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 139.7310p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,385,331 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,385,331) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 139.7310p 18,173

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 390 139.40 08:35:07 00345575229TRLO1 XLON 430 139.60 08:40:25 00345578087TRLO1 XLON 53 139.60 08:40:25 00345578088TRLO1 XLON 95 139.60 08:40:25 00345578089TRLO1 XLON 145 139.60 09:33:14 00345611719TRLO1 XLON 554 139.40 09:40:49 00345617541TRLO1 XLON 554 139.00 10:01:06 00345637014TRLO1 XLON 547 138.80 10:01:12 00345637075TRLO1 XLON 129 138.40 10:09:57 00345642410TRLO1 XLON 1150 139.80 12:43:20 00345700723TRLO1 XLON 173 139.80 13:30:17 00345702203TRLO1 XLON 418 139.80 13:30:17 00345702204TRLO1 XLON 546 139.80 13:30:36 00345702209TRLO1 XLON 546 139.60 13:30:36 00345702210TRLO1 XLON 566 140.20 13:58:48 00345702999TRLO1 XLON 262 140.20 13:58:48 00345703000TRLO1 XLON 305 140.40 14:14:34 00345703634TRLO1 XLON 247 140.40 14:14:34 00345703635TRLO1 XLON 550 140.40 14:20:27 00345703831TRLO1 XLON 550 140.40 14:20:27 00345703832TRLO1 XLON 177 140.40 14:20:27 00345703833TRLO1 XLON 373 140.40 14:20:27 00345703834TRLO1 XLON 26 140.40 14:20:27 00345703835TRLO1 XLON 534 140.40 14:21:04 00345703847TRLO1 XLON 311 140.40 14:22:02 00345703872TRLO1 XLON 789 140.40 14:22:02 00345703873TRLO1 XLON 546 140.20 14:24:02 00345703997TRLO1 XLON 548 140.00 14:24:22 00345704004TRLO1 XLON 547 139.60 14:31:33 00345704387TRLO1 XLON 326 139.60 14:52:23 00345705913TRLO1 XLON 250 139.60 14:52:23 00345705914TRLO1 XLON 575 139.60 14:52:23 00345705915TRLO1 XLON 1092 139.20 14:52:29 00345705917TRLO1 XLON 1020 139.00 14:54:04 00345706095TRLO1 XLON 53 139.00 14:54:04 00345706096TRLO1 XLON 37 139.00 14:54:04 00345706097TRLO1 XLON 1489 139.20 14:54:23 00345706143TRLO1 XLON 468 140.20 15:00:38 00345706458TRLO1 XLON 502 140.00 15:06:08 00345706703TRLO1 XLON 300 140.00 15:06:08 00345706704TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 396659 EQS News ID: 2173204 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173204&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)