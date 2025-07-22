Anzeige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Jul-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
22 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  22 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         18,173 
 
Highest price paid per share:            140.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             138.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    139.7310p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,385,331 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,385,331) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      139.7310p                        18,173

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
390             139.40          08:35:07         00345575229TRLO1     XLON 
 
430             139.60          08:40:25         00345578087TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              139.60          08:40:25         00345578088TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              139.60          08:40:25         00345578089TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             139.60          09:33:14         00345611719TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             139.40          09:40:49         00345617541TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             139.00          10:01:06         00345637014TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             138.80          10:01:12         00345637075TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             138.40          10:09:57         00345642410TRLO1     XLON 
 
1150             139.80          12:43:20         00345700723TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             139.80          13:30:17         00345702203TRLO1     XLON 
 
418             139.80          13:30:17         00345702204TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             139.80          13:30:36         00345702209TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             139.60          13:30:36         00345702210TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             140.20          13:58:48         00345702999TRLO1     XLON 
 
262             140.20          13:58:48         00345703000TRLO1     XLON 
 
305             140.40          14:14:34         00345703634TRLO1     XLON 
 
247             140.40          14:14:34         00345703635TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             140.40          14:20:27         00345703831TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             140.40          14:20:27         00345703832TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             140.40          14:20:27         00345703833TRLO1     XLON 
 
373             140.40          14:20:27         00345703834TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              140.40          14:20:27         00345703835TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             140.40          14:21:04         00345703847TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             140.40          14:22:02         00345703872TRLO1     XLON 
 
789             140.40          14:22:02         00345703873TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             140.20          14:24:02         00345703997TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             140.00          14:24:22         00345704004TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             139.60          14:31:33         00345704387TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             139.60          14:52:23         00345705913TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             139.60          14:52:23         00345705914TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             139.60          14:52:23         00345705915TRLO1     XLON 
 
1092             139.20          14:52:29         00345705917TRLO1     XLON 
 
1020             139.00          14:54:04         00345706095TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              139.00          14:54:04         00345706096TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              139.00          14:54:04         00345706097TRLO1     XLON 
 
1489             139.20          14:54:23         00345706143TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             140.20          15:00:38         00345706458TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             140.00          15:06:08         00345706703TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             140.00          15:06:08         00345706704TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  396659 
EQS News ID:  2173204 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173204&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
