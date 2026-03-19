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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 15:25
1,480 Euro
-3,27 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3801,91018:44
Dow Jones News
19.03.2026 18:33 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-March-2026 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

19 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  19 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,605 
 
Highest price paid per share:            134.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             131.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    132.6813p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,158,477 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,583,099 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,583,099 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      132.6813p                        64,605

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
571             134.00          08:06:03         00383113731TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             134.00          08:13:06         00383120698TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             133.60          08:17:36         00383124567TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             133.40          08:22:23         00383128512TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             133.20          08:26:28         00383133112TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             133.80          08:38:02         00383143116TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             133.60          08:42:15         00383147078TRLO1     XLON 
 
574             133.40          08:45:33         00383149864TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             133.40          08:54:42         00383157213TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             133.40          08:58:20         00383160748TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             132.80          09:25:45         00383182615TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             132.20          09:38:00         00383194054TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             132.20          09:38:00         00383194055TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             133.00          09:58:44         00383212285TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             133.00          10:11:46         00383213746TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             133.00          10:11:46         00383213747TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             133.20          10:14:57         00383213911TRLO1     XLON 
 
1020             133.20          10:14:57         00383213912TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             133.20          10:15:09         00383213917TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             133.00          10:20:38         00383214179TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              133.20          10:24:26         00383214322TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              133.20          10:25:04         00383214377TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             133.00          10:27:16         00383214477TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             133.00          10:27:22         00383214478TRLO1     XLON 
 
312             133.00          10:27:22         00383214479TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             132.60          10:31:23         00383214969TRLO1     XLON 
 
1174             133.20          11:10:01         00383216817TRLO1     XLON 
 
1205             133.60          11:36:30         00383218454TRLO1     XLON 
 
3144             134.00          11:54:34         00383219191TRLO1     XLON 
 
1607             134.00          11:54:34         00383219192TRLO1     XLON 
 
2474             133.80          11:54:34         00383219193TRLO1     XLON 
 
347             133.60          11:54:34         00383219194TRLO1     XLON 
 
233             133.60          11:54:34         00383219195TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             133.40          12:02:47         00383219490TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             133.00          12:05:36         00383219680TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             132.60          12:08:16         00383219867TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             132.40          12:22:59         00383220937TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             132.20          12:39:34         00383222132TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             132.00          12:51:16         00383222856TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             132.00          12:51:16         00383222857TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              132.00          12:51:16         00383222858TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              132.00          12:51:16         00383222859TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             132.00          12:51:16         00383222860TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             132.00          12:51:16         00383222861TRLO1     XLON 
 
574             131.60          13:07:34         00383223778TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             131.60          13:07:34         00383223779TRLO1     XLON 
 
573             131.60          13:07:34         00383223780TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             131.40          13:11:37         00383224006TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             131.40          13:14:14         00383224186TRLO1     XLON 
 
360             132.40          14:03:09         00383227612TRLO1     XLON 
 
2042             132.40          14:03:09         00383227613TRLO1     XLON 
 
1201             132.00          14:03:09         00383227614TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             132.00          14:03:09         00383227615TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             132.00          14:03:09         00383227616TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             132.40          14:03:09         00383227617TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              132.40          14:03:09         00383227618TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              132.40          14:03:09         00383227619TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             132.00          14:42:41         00383229837TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             132.00          14:42:41         00383229838TRLO1     XLON 
 
1199             131.80          14:46:52         00383230112TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             132.20          14:55:31         00383230756TRLO1     XLON 
 
1137             132.40          15:11:25         00383231771TRLO1     XLON 
 
1166             132.20          15:12:30         00383231834TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             133.00          15:16:40         00383232125TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             132.80          15:17:04         00383232165TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             132.60          15:17:10         00383232177TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             132.40          15:19:48         00383232287TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             132.40          15:19:48         00383232288TRLO1     XLON 
 
397             132.40          15:19:48         00383232289TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 12:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

182             132.40          15:19:48         00383232290TRLO1     XLON 
 
1746             132.40          15:20:40         00383232341TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              132.20          15:26:51         00383232836TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              132.20          15:26:51         00383232837TRLO1     XLON 
 
1041             132.20          15:26:51         00383232838TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             132.40          15:31:42         00383233202TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             132.40          15:31:42         00383233203TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             132.20          15:33:32         00383233360TRLO1     XLON 
 
418             132.20          15:34:14         00383233416TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             132.20          15:34:14         00383233417TRLO1     XLON 
 
1732             132.40          16:04:33         00383235363TRLO1     XLON 
 
1834             132.00          16:10:25         00383235885TRLO1     XLON 
 
1765             131.80          16:11:18         00383235967TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             132.40          16:15:32         00383236392TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             132.60          16:15:32         00383236393TRLO1     XLON 
 
1138             132.60          16:15:32         00383236394TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             132.60          16:15:32         00383236395TRLO1     XLON 
 
1701             132.60          16:15:32         00383236396TRLO1     XLON 
 
564             132.00          16:15:32         00383236398TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             132.00          16:15:32         00383236399TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              131.80          16:17:40         00383236577TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             131.80          16:17:40         00383236578TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             131.80          16:17:40         00383236579TRLO1     XLON 
 
365             131.80          16:18:31         00383236684TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 421603 
EQS News ID:  2294808 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2294808&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 12:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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