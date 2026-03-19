Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-March-2026 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 March 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 19 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,605 Highest price paid per share: 134.00p Lowest price paid per share: 131.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.6813p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,158,477 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,583,099 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,583,099 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.6813p 64,605

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 571 134.00 08:06:03 00383113731TRLO1 XLON 610 134.00 08:13:06 00383120698TRLO1 XLON 601 133.60 08:17:36 00383124567TRLO1 XLON 606 133.40 08:22:23 00383128512TRLO1 XLON 586 133.20 08:26:28 00383133112TRLO1 XLON 588 133.80 08:38:02 00383143116TRLO1 XLON 577 133.60 08:42:15 00383147078TRLO1 XLON 574 133.40 08:45:33 00383149864TRLO1 XLON 578 133.40 08:54:42 00383157213TRLO1 XLON 602 133.40 08:58:20 00383160748TRLO1 XLON 613 132.80 09:25:45 00383182615TRLO1 XLON 571 132.20 09:38:00 00383194054TRLO1 XLON 571 132.20 09:38:00 00383194055TRLO1 XLON 597 133.00 09:58:44 00383212285TRLO1 XLON 439 133.00 10:11:46 00383213746TRLO1 XLON 594 133.00 10:11:46 00383213747TRLO1 XLON 592 133.20 10:14:57 00383213911TRLO1 XLON 1020 133.20 10:14:57 00383213912TRLO1 XLON 598 133.20 10:15:09 00383213917TRLO1 XLON 579 133.00 10:20:38 00383214179TRLO1 XLON 22 133.20 10:24:26 00383214322TRLO1 XLON 48 133.20 10:25:04 00383214377TRLO1 XLON 613 133.00 10:27:16 00383214477TRLO1 XLON 400 133.00 10:27:22 00383214478TRLO1 XLON 312 133.00 10:27:22 00383214479TRLO1 XLON 584 132.60 10:31:23 00383214969TRLO1 XLON 1174 133.20 11:10:01 00383216817TRLO1 XLON 1205 133.60 11:36:30 00383218454TRLO1 XLON 3144 134.00 11:54:34 00383219191TRLO1 XLON 1607 134.00 11:54:34 00383219192TRLO1 XLON 2474 133.80 11:54:34 00383219193TRLO1 XLON 347 133.60 11:54:34 00383219194TRLO1 XLON 233 133.60 11:54:34 00383219195TRLO1 XLON 587 133.40 12:02:47 00383219490TRLO1 XLON 577 133.00 12:05:36 00383219680TRLO1 XLON 577 132.60 12:08:16 00383219867TRLO1 XLON 575 132.40 12:22:59 00383220937TRLO1 XLON 600 132.20 12:39:34 00383222132TRLO1 XLON 619 132.00 12:51:16 00383222856TRLO1 XLON 620 132.00 12:51:16 00383222857TRLO1 XLON 17 132.00 12:51:16 00383222858TRLO1 XLON 56 132.00 12:51:16 00383222859TRLO1 XLON 547 132.00 12:51:16 00383222860TRLO1 XLON 619 132.00 12:51:16 00383222861TRLO1 XLON 574 131.60 13:07:34 00383223778TRLO1 XLON 573 131.60 13:07:34 00383223779TRLO1 XLON 573 131.60 13:07:34 00383223780TRLO1 XLON 581 131.40 13:11:37 00383224006TRLO1 XLON 595 131.40 13:14:14 00383224186TRLO1 XLON 360 132.40 14:03:09 00383227612TRLO1 XLON 2042 132.40 14:03:09 00383227613TRLO1 XLON 1201 132.00 14:03:09 00383227614TRLO1 XLON 601 132.00 14:03:09 00383227615TRLO1 XLON 600 132.00 14:03:09 00383227616TRLO1 XLON 1000 132.40 14:03:09 00383227617TRLO1 XLON 14 132.40 14:03:09 00383227618TRLO1 XLON 70 132.40 14:03:09 00383227619TRLO1 XLON 568 132.00 14:42:41 00383229837TRLO1 XLON 568 132.00 14:42:41 00383229838TRLO1 XLON 1199 131.80 14:46:52 00383230112TRLO1 XLON 612 132.20 14:55:31 00383230756TRLO1 XLON 1137 132.40 15:11:25 00383231771TRLO1 XLON 1166 132.20 15:12:30 00383231834TRLO1 XLON 584 133.00 15:16:40 00383232125TRLO1 XLON 607 132.80 15:17:04 00383232165TRLO1 XLON 616 132.60 15:17:10 00383232177TRLO1 XLON 104 132.40 15:19:48 00383232287TRLO1 XLON 475 132.40 15:19:48 00383232288TRLO1 XLON 397 132.40 15:19:48 00383232289TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 12:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

182 132.40 15:19:48 00383232290TRLO1 XLON 1746 132.40 15:20:40 00383232341TRLO1 XLON 56 132.20 15:26:51 00383232836TRLO1 XLON 56 132.20 15:26:51 00383232837TRLO1 XLON 1041 132.20 15:26:51 00383232838TRLO1 XLON 567 132.40 15:31:42 00383233202TRLO1 XLON 585 132.40 15:31:42 00383233203TRLO1 XLON 585 132.20 15:33:32 00383233360TRLO1 XLON 418 132.20 15:34:14 00383233416TRLO1 XLON 165 132.20 15:34:14 00383233417TRLO1 XLON 1732 132.40 16:04:33 00383235363TRLO1 XLON 1834 132.00 16:10:25 00383235885TRLO1 XLON 1765 131.80 16:11:18 00383235967TRLO1 XLON 1000 132.40 16:15:32 00383236392TRLO1 XLON 252 132.60 16:15:32 00383236393TRLO1 XLON 1138 132.60 16:15:32 00383236394TRLO1 XLON 1000 132.60 16:15:32 00383236395TRLO1 XLON 1701 132.60 16:15:32 00383236396TRLO1 XLON 564 132.00 16:15:32 00383236398TRLO1 XLON 565 132.00 16:15:32 00383236399TRLO1 XLON 4 131.80 16:17:40 00383236577TRLO1 XLON 602 131.80 16:17:40 00383236578TRLO1 XLON 241 131.80 16:17:40 00383236579TRLO1 XLON 365 131.80 16:18:31 00383236684TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

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ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 421603 EQS News ID: 2294808 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 12:58 ET (16:58 GMT)