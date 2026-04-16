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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 09:55
1,690 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7301,87015:15
Dow Jones News
16.04.2026 13:57 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

DJ Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting 
16-Apr-2026 / 12:23 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 April 2026 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 

Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") has today published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 
("Annual Report"), its 2026 Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice of AGM") and Form of Proxy on the Company's 
website: https://corporate.fundingcircle.com/ 

Printed copies of the above documents are being posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hard copy 
communications. 

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Proxy Form will also shortly be 
available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 

AGM Arrangements 

The Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday 21 May 2026 at the Company's offices at 
71 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4V 4AY. 

ENDS 

Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc      ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Headland Consultancy 
Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822) 

About Funding Circle: 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP17bn in 
credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities. 
 
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs 
to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access 
to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust 
returns. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 424180 
EQS News ID:  2309802 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2309802&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2026 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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