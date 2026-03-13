Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-March-2026 / 18:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 March 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 13 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per share: 140.20p Lowest price paid per share: 136.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 138.4091p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,909,239 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,832,337 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,832,337 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 138.4091p 65,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 507 138.00 08:03:39 00382064945TRLO1 XLON 173 138.80 08:30:35 00382097691TRLO1 XLON 280 138.80 08:30:35 00382097692TRLO1 XLON 1056 139.00 08:30:45 00382097904TRLO1 XLON 537 138.40 08:33:11 00382101347TRLO1 XLON 554 138.60 08:44:51 00382115160TRLO1 XLON 730 139.40 09:03:02 00382137772TRLO1 XLON 477 139.40 09:03:02 00382137773TRLO1 XLON 552 139.00 09:03:03 00382137826TRLO1 XLON 543 139.20 09:04:33 00382139807TRLO1 XLON 552 139.00 09:05:37 00382141267TRLO1 XLON 549 138.60 09:10:22 00382147225TRLO1 XLON 550 138.60 09:10:22 00382147226TRLO1 XLON 1101 138.00 09:10:26 00382147302TRLO1 XLON 538 138.60 09:38:20 00382179484TRLO1 XLON 311 138.80 09:38:22 00382179535TRLO1 XLON 310 138.80 09:38:23 00382179551TRLO1 XLON 310 138.80 09:38:24 00382179566TRLO1 XLON 547 138.80 09:39:00 00382180277TRLO1 XLON 30 138.80 09:43:58 00382187287TRLO1 XLON 383 138.80 09:44:33 00382188090TRLO1 XLON 554 138.40 09:46:10 00382190305TRLO1 XLON 523 138.60 09:50:10 00382195059TRLO1 XLON 298 139.00 10:00:30 00382206257TRLO1 XLON 353 139.00 10:00:30 00382206258TRLO1 XLON 525 139.00 10:03:43 00382206415TRLO1 XLON 525 139.00 10:15:42 00382206837TRLO1 XLON 525 139.00 10:26:29 00382207285TRLO1 XLON 128 139.00 10:39:53 00382208221TRLO1 XLON 397 139.00 10:39:53 00382208222TRLO1 XLON 525 138.40 10:39:53 00382208223TRLO1 XLON 544 138.40 10:40:06 00382208234TRLO1 XLON 559 138.80 11:01:43 00382208945TRLO1 XLON 2703 138.40 11:01:51 00382208946TRLO1 XLON 1556 138.20 11:02:12 00382208966TRLO1 XLON 538 138.40 11:04:56 00382209067TRLO1 XLON 537 138.40 11:04:56 00382209068TRLO1 XLON 537 138.40 11:04:56 00382209069TRLO1 XLON 520 137.80 11:13:01 00382209311TRLO1 XLON 517 138.20 12:05:32 00382211239TRLO1 XLON 530 138.00 12:05:43 00382211242TRLO1 XLON 535 138.00 12:09:56 00382211401TRLO1 XLON 553 137.40 12:21:41 00382211737TRLO1 XLON 542 137.20 12:22:09 00382211740TRLO1 XLON 1101 137.60 12:27:21 00382211862TRLO1 XLON 1645 138.00 13:03:54 00382212745TRLO1 XLON 270 138.00 13:09:16 00382212890TRLO1 XLON 8 138.40 13:15:51 00382213060TRLO1 XLON 749 138.40 13:15:51 00382213061TRLO1 XLON 559 138.40 13:16:08 00382213071TRLO1 XLON 1091 139.20 13:21:39 00382213162TRLO1 XLON 1106 139.20 13:21:43 00382213164TRLO1 XLON 1028 139.20 13:21:46 00382213166TRLO1 XLON 536 139.20 13:21:50 00382213168TRLO1 XLON 552 139.60 13:23:48 00382213205TRLO1 XLON 530 139.40 13:23:48 00382213206TRLO1 XLON 531 139.40 13:24:35 00382213223TRLO1 XLON 1090 140.00 13:26:54 00382213261TRLO1 XLON 1080 140.20 13:27:01 00382213263TRLO1 XLON 511 140.20 13:27:07 00382213268TRLO1 XLON 510 140.20 13:27:07 00382213269TRLO1 XLON 545 140.20 13:28:47 00382213348TRLO1 XLON 545 140.20 13:28:47 00382213349TRLO1 XLON 552 140.00 13:28:51 00382213350TRLO1 XLON 543 140.00 13:31:06 00382213650TRLO1 XLON 528 140.00 13:31:15 00382213683TRLO1 XLON 553 140.00 13:34:17 00382213842TRLO1 XLON 525 139.80 13:36:06 00382213909TRLO1 XLON 525 139.80 13:36:06 00382213910TRLO1 XLON 1016 139.80 13:40:02 00382214046TRLO1 XLON 512 139.80 13:47:31 00382214406TRLO1 XLON 539 139.80 13:49:18 00382214450TRLO1 XLON 522 139.80 13:49:58 00382214463TRLO1 XLON 512 139.60 14:08:21 00382215081TRLO1 XLON 554 139.40 14:12:33 00382215230TRLO1 XLON 310 139.20 14:13:09 00382215251TRLO1 XLON 546 139.00 14:21:00 00382215635TRLO1 XLON 550 138.00 14:56:24 00382217337TRLO1 XLON 550 138.00 14:56:24 00382217338TRLO1 XLON 307 138.00 14:57:50 00382217396TRLO1 XLON 98 137.80 14:58:41 00382217437TRLO1 XLON 946 137.80 14:59:43 00382217478TRLO1 XLON 522 137.80 15:01:15 00382217631TRLO1 XLON 522 137.80 15:01:15 00382217632TRLO1 XLON 1057 137.40 15:26:55 00382218436TRLO1 XLON 530 137.00 15:29:40 00382218558TRLO1 XLON 1046 137.00 15:33:39 00382218810TRLO1 XLON 83 137.40 15:34:27 00382218839TRLO1 XLON 480 137.40 15:34:27 00382218840TRLO1 XLON 308 137.40 15:34:49 00382218855TRLO1 XLON 1051 136.80 15:38:26 00382219130TRLO1 XLON 526 136.80 15:38:26 00382219131TRLO1 XLON 59 136.40 15:38:26 00382219132TRLO1 XLON 540 136.60 15:39:18 00382219162TRLO1 XLON 534 136.40 15:39:19 00382219164TRLO1 XLON 1015 136.40 15:59:08 00382220562TRLO1 XLON 1081 136.20 15:59:08 00382220563TRLO1 XLON 2195 136.80 16:05:27 00382220965TRLO1 XLON 1114 136.80 16:08:07 00382221220TRLO1 XLON 1072 137.20 16:09:08 00382221286TRLO1 XLON 523 137.40 16:13:03 00382221532TRLO1 XLON 531 137.40 16:13:19 00382221563TRLO1 XLON 524 137.40 16:13:34 00382221597TRLO1 XLON 398 137.40 16:15:45 00382221810TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

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ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 421056 EQS News ID: 2291454 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2026 14:11 ET (18:11 GMT)