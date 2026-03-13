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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 15:25
1,550 Euro
+0,65 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5301,66013.03.
Dow Jones News
13.03.2026 19:45 Uhr
367 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-March-2026 / 18:11 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

13 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  13 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:          65,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            140.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             136.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    138.4091p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,909,239 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,832,337 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,832,337 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      138.4091p                        65,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
507             138.00          08:03:39         00382064945TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             138.80          08:30:35         00382097691TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             138.80          08:30:35         00382097692TRLO1     XLON 
 
1056             139.00          08:30:45         00382097904TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             138.40          08:33:11         00382101347TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             138.60          08:44:51         00382115160TRLO1     XLON 
 
730             139.40          09:03:02         00382137772TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             139.40          09:03:02         00382137773TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             139.00          09:03:03         00382137826TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             139.20          09:04:33         00382139807TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             139.00          09:05:37         00382141267TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             138.60          09:10:22         00382147225TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             138.60          09:10:22         00382147226TRLO1     XLON 
 
1101             138.00          09:10:26         00382147302TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             138.60          09:38:20         00382179484TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             138.80          09:38:22         00382179535TRLO1     XLON 
 
310             138.80          09:38:23         00382179551TRLO1     XLON 
 
310             138.80          09:38:24         00382179566TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             138.80          09:39:00         00382180277TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              138.80          09:43:58         00382187287TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             138.80          09:44:33         00382188090TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             138.40          09:46:10         00382190305TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             138.60          09:50:10         00382195059TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             139.00          10:00:30         00382206257TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             139.00          10:00:30         00382206258TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             139.00          10:03:43         00382206415TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             139.00          10:15:42         00382206837TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             139.00          10:26:29         00382207285TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             139.00          10:39:53         00382208221TRLO1     XLON 
 
397             139.00          10:39:53         00382208222TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             138.40          10:39:53         00382208223TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             138.40          10:40:06         00382208234TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             138.80          11:01:43         00382208945TRLO1     XLON 
 
2703             138.40          11:01:51         00382208946TRLO1     XLON 
 
1556             138.20          11:02:12         00382208966TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             138.40          11:04:56         00382209067TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             138.40          11:04:56         00382209068TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             138.40          11:04:56         00382209069TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             137.80          11:13:01         00382209311TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             138.20          12:05:32         00382211239TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             138.00          12:05:43         00382211242TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             138.00          12:09:56         00382211401TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             137.40          12:21:41         00382211737TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             137.20          12:22:09         00382211740TRLO1     XLON 
 
1101             137.60          12:27:21         00382211862TRLO1     XLON 
 
1645             138.00          13:03:54         00382212745TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             138.00          13:09:16         00382212890TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              138.40          13:15:51         00382213060TRLO1     XLON 
 
749             138.40          13:15:51         00382213061TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             138.40          13:16:08         00382213071TRLO1     XLON 
 
1091             139.20          13:21:39         00382213162TRLO1     XLON 
 
1106             139.20          13:21:43         00382213164TRLO1     XLON 
 
1028             139.20          13:21:46         00382213166TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             139.20          13:21:50         00382213168TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             139.60          13:23:48         00382213205TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             139.40          13:23:48         00382213206TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             139.40          13:24:35         00382213223TRLO1     XLON 
 
1090             140.00          13:26:54         00382213261TRLO1     XLON 
 
1080             140.20          13:27:01         00382213263TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             140.20          13:27:07         00382213268TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             140.20          13:27:07         00382213269TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             140.20          13:28:47         00382213348TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             140.20          13:28:47         00382213349TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             140.00          13:28:51         00382213350TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             140.00          13:31:06         00382213650TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             140.00          13:31:15         00382213683TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             140.00          13:34:17         00382213842TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             139.80          13:36:06         00382213909TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             139.80          13:36:06         00382213910TRLO1     XLON
1016             139.80          13:40:02         00382214046TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             139.80          13:47:31         00382214406TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             139.80          13:49:18         00382214450TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             139.80          13:49:58         00382214463TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             139.60          14:08:21         00382215081TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             139.40          14:12:33         00382215230TRLO1     XLON 
 
310             139.20          14:13:09         00382215251TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             139.00          14:21:00         00382215635TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             138.00          14:56:24         00382217337TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             138.00          14:56:24         00382217338TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             138.00          14:57:50         00382217396TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              137.80          14:58:41         00382217437TRLO1     XLON 
 
946             137.80          14:59:43         00382217478TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             137.80          15:01:15         00382217631TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             137.80          15:01:15         00382217632TRLO1     XLON 
 
1057             137.40          15:26:55         00382218436TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             137.00          15:29:40         00382218558TRLO1     XLON 
 
1046             137.00          15:33:39         00382218810TRLO1     XLON 
 
83              137.40          15:34:27         00382218839TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             137.40          15:34:27         00382218840TRLO1     XLON 
 
308             137.40          15:34:49         00382218855TRLO1     XLON 
 
1051             136.80          15:38:26         00382219130TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             136.80          15:38:26         00382219131TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              136.40          15:38:26         00382219132TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             136.60          15:39:18         00382219162TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             136.40          15:39:19         00382219164TRLO1     XLON 
 
1015             136.40          15:59:08         00382220562TRLO1     XLON 
 
1081             136.20          15:59:08         00382220563TRLO1     XLON 
 
2195             136.80          16:05:27         00382220965TRLO1     XLON 
 
1114             136.80          16:08:07         00382221220TRLO1     XLON 
 
1072             137.20          16:09:08         00382221286TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             137.40          16:13:03         00382221532TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             137.40          16:13:19         00382221563TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             137.40          16:13:34         00382221597TRLO1     XLON 
 
398             137.40          16:15:45         00382221810TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 421056 
EQS News ID:  2291454 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2291454&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2026 14:11 ET (18:11 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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