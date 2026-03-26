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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
26.03.26 | 15:25
1,500 Euro
-1,96 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,91019:54
Dow Jones News
26.03.2026 19:33 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Funding Circle Holdings Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 
26-March-2026 / 17:57 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 March 2026 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") 
 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility 
 
2025 Deferred Bonus Awards 

In accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy, on 26 March 2026 the Company granted Lisa Jacobs and Anthony 
Nicol the following awards of nil cost options over ordinary shares of nominal value 0.1p in the capital of the 
Company: 

Name of PDMR                  Number of shares subject to Award 
 
Lisa Jacobs (Chief Executive Officer)     125,587 
 
Anthony Nicol (Chief Financial Officer)    87,658

The deferred bonus awards represent thirty per cent and forty per cent of the 2025 annual bonus for Lisa Jacobs and Anthony Nicol respectively, which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares and will vest after three years.

Full details of the Awards are disclosed in the Company's 2025 Directors' Remuneration Report which can be found in the Company's Annual Report which will be available on our website on 16 April 2026 at: https:// corporate.fundingcircle.com/investors/results-reports-presentations/

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail: 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name:                     i. Lisa Jacobs 
                              ii. Anthony Nicol 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
                              (i) Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status: 
                          (ii) Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:       Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name:                    Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI:                     2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument: 
                              
a)        
                            
       Identification code: 
                            GB00BG0TPX62 
 
                              Award of nil cost options under the Funding Circle Holdings 
                              plc Deferred Bonus Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction: 

                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s):           (i) Nil     125,587 
 
                              (ii) Nil    87,658

Aggregated information:

N/A

d) Aggregated volume:

Price:

e) Date of the transaction: 26 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Anthony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 422301 
EQS News ID:  2298862 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2298862&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2026 13:57 ET (17:57 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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