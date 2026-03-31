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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
31.03.26 | 15:25
1,440 Euro
+2,13 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,76019:08
Dow Jones News
31.03.2026 18:45 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ TVR-Total Voting Rights 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
TVR-Total Voting Rights 
31-March-2026 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 March 2026 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 

Total Voting Rights 

In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that 
its total issued listed share capital at the close of business on 31 March 2026 comprised 304,741,576 ordinary shares 
of 0.1p each fully paid. This figure includes 5,456,692 ordinary shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance 
of 299,284,884 ordinary shares with voting rights. 
 
The above figure of 299,284,884 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Funding Circle Holdings plc 
under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle: 
 
Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com 
 
Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com 
  
 
Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse 

About Funding Circle: 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP17bn in 
credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities. 
 
By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs 
to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access 
to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust 
returns. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 422730 
EQS News ID:  2301790 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2301790&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2026 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.