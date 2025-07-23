DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Jul-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 23 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 59,245 Highest price paid per share: 143.80p Lowest price paid per share: 139.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 140.9090p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,326,086 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,326,086) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 140.9090p 59,245

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 4452 140.40 09:21:49 00345856082TRLO1 XLON 5 140.80 09:44:15 00345868130TRLO1 XLON 150 140.80 09:44:15 00345868131TRLO1 XLON 300 140.80 09:44:15 00345868132TRLO1 XLON 93 140.80 09:44:15 00345868133TRLO1 XLON 193 140.80 09:44:28 00345868192TRLO1 XLON 65 142.40 11:33:19 00345916495TRLO1 XLON 920 142.40 11:33:19 00345916496TRLO1 XLON 60 143.40 11:47:24 00345917132TRLO1 XLON 516 143.40 11:47:24 00345917133TRLO1 XLON 593 143.20 11:48:03 00345917139TRLO1 XLON 593 143.00 11:48:20 00345917143TRLO1 XLON 598 143.00 11:48:38 00345917147TRLO1 XLON 85 142.80 11:48:38 00345917148TRLO1 XLON 513 142.80 11:48:38 00345917149TRLO1 XLON 557 143.40 12:02:33 00345917783TRLO1 XLON 557 143.60 12:02:33 00345917784TRLO1 XLON 100 143.60 12:10:13 00345917964TRLO1 XLON 300 143.60 12:10:49 00345917986TRLO1 XLON 591 143.80 13:00:06 00345919925TRLO1 XLON 581 143.60 13:01:06 00345919951TRLO1 XLON 568 143.40 13:01:06 00345919952TRLO1 XLON 566 143.20 13:08:19 00345920155TRLO1 XLON 567 143.20 13:59:34 00345922687TRLO1 XLON 591 143.20 14:21:10 00345923667TRLO1 XLON 586 142.80 14:21:10 00345923668TRLO1 XLON 400 142.60 14:26:35 00345923956TRLO1 XLON 190 142.60 14:26:35 00345923957TRLO1 XLON 590 142.00 14:44:45 00345924806TRLO1 XLON 584 141.60 14:45:01 00345924813TRLO1 XLON 400 141.60 14:45:04 00345924816TRLO1 XLON 182 141.60 14:45:04 00345924817TRLO1 XLON 561 141.40 14:52:02 00345925307TRLO1 XLON 24 141.40 14:52:02 00345925308TRLO1 XLON 521 141.40 14:53:47 00345925529TRLO1 XLON 521 141.40 14:53:47 00345925530TRLO1 XLON 579 141.00 14:55:24 00345925683TRLO1 XLON 579 140.40 15:25:41 00345927384TRLO1 XLON 311 141.00 15:30:07 00345927492TRLO1 XLON 282 141.00 15:30:07 00345927493TRLO1 XLON 1092 141.00 15:30:43 00345927505TRLO1 XLON 595 140.80 15:41:26 00345928214TRLO1 XLON 587 140.40 15:59:37 00345929336TRLO1 XLON 208 140.20 16:03:21 00345929612TRLO1 XLON 174 140.40 16:03:33 00345929654TRLO1 XLON 406 140.40 16:03:33 00345929655TRLO1 XLON 2747 140.40 16:03:33 00345929656TRLO1 XLON 10000 140.40 16:04:32 00345929717TRLO1 XLON 10000 140.40 16:04:36 00345929719TRLO1 XLON 599 140.20 16:04:38 00345929721TRLO1 XLON 10000 140.20 16:04:43 00345929723TRLO1 XLON 142 140.20 16:04:43 00345929724TRLO1 XLON 561 140.00 16:04:47 00345929726TRLO1 XLON 569 140.00 16:14:41 00345930659TRLO1 XLON 595 139.80 16:18:02 00345930908TRLO1 XLON 546 139.60 16:19:23 00345931045TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

