Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
23.07.25 | 15:29
1,600 Euro
+1,91 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,88019:33
Dow Jones News
23.07.2025 18:21 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Jul-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
23 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  23 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         59,245 
 
Highest price paid per share:            143.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             139.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    140.9090p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,326,086 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,326,086) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      140.9090p                       59,245

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
4452             140.40          09:21:49         00345856082TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              140.80          09:44:15         00345868130TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             140.80          09:44:15         00345868131TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             140.80          09:44:15         00345868132TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              140.80          09:44:15         00345868133TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             140.80          09:44:28         00345868192TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              142.40          11:33:19         00345916495TRLO1     XLON 
 
920             142.40          11:33:19         00345916496TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              143.40          11:47:24         00345917132TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             143.40          11:47:24         00345917133TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             143.20          11:48:03         00345917139TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             143.00          11:48:20         00345917143TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             143.00          11:48:38         00345917147TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              142.80          11:48:38         00345917148TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             142.80          11:48:38         00345917149TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             143.40          12:02:33         00345917783TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             143.60          12:02:33         00345917784TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             143.60          12:10:13         00345917964TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             143.60          12:10:49         00345917986TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             143.80          13:00:06         00345919925TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             143.60          13:01:06         00345919951TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             143.40          13:01:06         00345919952TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             143.20          13:08:19         00345920155TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             143.20          13:59:34         00345922687TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             143.20          14:21:10         00345923667TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             142.80          14:21:10         00345923668TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             142.60          14:26:35         00345923956TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             142.60          14:26:35         00345923957TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             142.00          14:44:45         00345924806TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             141.60          14:45:01         00345924813TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             141.60          14:45:04         00345924816TRLO1     XLON 
 
182             141.60          14:45:04         00345924817TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             141.40          14:52:02         00345925307TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              141.40          14:52:02         00345925308TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             141.40          14:53:47         00345925529TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             141.40          14:53:47         00345925530TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             141.00          14:55:24         00345925683TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             140.40          15:25:41         00345927384TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             141.00          15:30:07         00345927492TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             141.00          15:30:07         00345927493TRLO1     XLON 
 
1092             141.00          15:30:43         00345927505TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             140.80          15:41:26         00345928214TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             140.40          15:59:37         00345929336TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             140.20          16:03:21         00345929612TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             140.40          16:03:33         00345929654TRLO1     XLON 
 
406             140.40          16:03:33         00345929655TRLO1     XLON 
 
2747             140.40          16:03:33         00345929656TRLO1     XLON 
 
10000            140.40          16:04:32         00345929717TRLO1     XLON 
 
10000            140.40          16:04:36         00345929719TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             140.20          16:04:38         00345929721TRLO1     XLON 
 
10000            140.20          16:04:43         00345929723TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             140.20          16:04:43         00345929724TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             140.00          16:04:47         00345929726TRLO1     XLON 
 
569             140.00          16:14:41         00345930659TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             139.80          16:18:02         00345930908TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             139.60          16:19:23         00345931045TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  396792 
EQS News ID:  2173816 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2173816&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
