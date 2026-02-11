Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
11.02.26 | 15:25
1,650 Euro
-4,07 % -0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5302,10019:37
Dow Jones News
11.02.2026 18:27 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Feb-2026 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

11 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  11 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         54,721 
 
Highest price paid per share:            151.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             144.60p 
 
                           147.0838p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,733,202 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,008,374 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,008,374 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      147.0838p                        54,721

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
479             151.20          08:15:40         00376795618TRLO1     XLON 
 
478             151.20          08:15:40         00376795619TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             150.40          08:20:48         00376799521TRLO1     XLON 
 
1038             150.00          08:20:48         00376799523TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             148.80          08:34:25         00376809698TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             148.80          08:34:25         00376809699TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             148.80          08:45:45         00376820528TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              148.80          08:45:45         00376820529TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             147.80          08:45:52         00376820630TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             146.80          08:50:00         00376824691TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             146.80          08:50:00         00376824692TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             147.20          09:22:16         00376857751TRLO1     XLON 
 
14              147.40          09:28:29         00376867949TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              147.40          09:28:29         00376867950TRLO1     XLON 
 
996             147.00          09:28:29         00376867951TRLO1     XLON 
 
1039             146.80          09:28:56         00376868660TRLO1     XLON 
 
1025             146.60          09:28:59         00376868721TRLO1     XLON 
 
378             146.60          09:37:23         00376887630TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             146.60          09:37:23         00376887631TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             146.00          09:39:34         00376892928TRLO1     XLON 
 
108             146.00          09:39:34         00376892929TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             145.80          09:48:26         00376911920TRLO1     XLON 
 
366             145.20          09:50:53         00376915604TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             145.20          09:50:53         00376915605TRLO1     XLON 
 
366             145.00          09:55:10         00376923968TRLO1     XLON 
 
120             145.00          09:55:10         00376923969TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             145.00          09:55:10         00376923970TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             145.00          09:55:10         00376923971TRLO1     XLON 
 
213             145.00          09:55:10         00376923973TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              146.20          10:03:00         00376930966TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             146.60          10:03:23         00376930977TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             146.60          10:25:55         00376931946TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             146.60          10:25:55         00376931947TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             146.60          10:41:26         00376932510TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             146.80          10:45:50         00376933245TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             146.80          10:45:50         00376933246TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             146.80          10:45:50         00376933247TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             146.60          10:45:50         00376933248TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             146.60          10:49:56         00376933418TRLO1     XLON 
 
284             146.60          10:49:56         00376933419TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              146.80          10:59:01         00376933913TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             147.20          10:59:41         00376933930TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              147.20          11:10:38         00376934372TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             147.60          11:12:43         00376934518TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             147.40          11:12:43         00376934519TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             147.20          11:16:28         00376934906TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             146.80          11:17:31         00376935009TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             146.20          11:17:36         00376935017TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             146.00          11:26:54         00376935772TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             145.80          11:27:32         00376935821TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             145.80          11:27:32         00376935822TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             145.20          11:28:38         00376935854TRLO1     XLON 
 
505             144.80          11:30:14         00376935995TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             144.60          11:30:25         00376936004TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             145.20          11:30:51         00376936028TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             144.80          11:30:52         00376936030TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             145.00          11:41:11         00376936652TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             144.80          11:41:11         00376936653TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             145.60          12:02:00         00376937601TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             145.60          12:22:03         00376938510TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             145.40          12:32:33         00376938908TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             145.40          12:32:33         00376938909TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             145.40          12:32:33         00376938910TRLO1     XLON 
 
742             145.40          12:32:33         00376938911TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             145.40          12:32:33         00376938912TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             145.00          12:32:39         00376938917TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             144.60          12:34:02         00376939027TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             145.20          12:55:27         00376940281TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             145.60          13:13:29         00376941264TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2026 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

1002             146.00          13:13:29         00376941265TRLO1     XLON 
 
479             145.60          13:13:30         00376941266TRLO1     XLON 
 
940             145.80          13:14:49         00376941390TRLO1     XLON 
 
363             145.80          13:17:13         00376941525TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             145.80          13:17:13         00376941526TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             145.80          13:17:13         00376941527TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             147.20          13:35:18         00376943295TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             147.20          13:35:18         00376943296TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             147.80          14:12:43         00376945753TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             147.60          14:12:43         00376945754TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              147.80          14:13:02         00376945777TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             147.40          14:18:07         00376946126TRLO1     XLON 
 
425             147.60          14:42:16         00376948099TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              147.60          14:42:16         00376948100TRLO1     XLON 
 
38              147.60          14:42:16         00376948101TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              147.80          14:42:28         00376948112TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              147.80          14:42:28         00376948113TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              148.00          14:42:28         00376948114TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             148.00          14:42:28         00376948115TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              148.00          14:42:28         00376948116TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              147.40          14:42:28         00376948117TRLO1     XLON 
 
412             147.40          14:42:28         00376948118TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             147.20          14:42:47         00376948150TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             147.20          14:57:10         00376949246TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             147.00          14:57:14         00376949255TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             146.60          15:02:31         00376949669TRLO1     XLON 
 
478             146.40          15:04:14         00376949809TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             146.40          15:04:14         00376949810TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             146.40          15:04:14         00376949811TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             146.80          15:12:02         00376950399TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             146.80          15:12:02         00376950400TRLO1     XLON 
 
887             146.80          15:12:27         00376950466TRLO1     XLON 
 
341             146.80          15:12:27         00376950467TRLO1     XLON 
 
1015             146.60          15:12:27         00376950468TRLO1     XLON 
 
385             146.60          15:20:15         00376951313TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             146.60          15:24:03         00376951742TRLO1     XLON 
 
385             146.60          15:24:03         00376951743TRLO1     XLON 
 
511             146.40          15:24:31         00376951897TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             146.20          15:26:05         00376952081TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              146.20          15:26:05         00376952082TRLO1     XLON 
 
999             147.00          15:34:01         00376952714TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             147.20          15:35:47         00376952858TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             149.20          15:44:27         00376953465TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             149.20          15:44:28         00376953468TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             149.00          15:44:28         00376953469TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             148.80          15:45:06         00376953501TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              149.20          15:45:06         00376953502TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             149.20          15:45:09         00376953504TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             149.20          15:45:19         00376953514TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             149.00          15:46:00         00376953588TRLO1     XLON 
 
1522             150.20          15:55:55         00376954496TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              150.20          16:00:10         00376954789TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             150.20          16:00:10         00376954790TRLO1     XLON 
 
992             149.80          16:03:45         00376955041TRLO1     XLON 
 
972             149.40          16:03:47         00376955046TRLO1     XLON 
 
979             149.20          16:03:47         00376955047TRLO1     XLON 
 
979             148.60          16:03:56         00376955063TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              149.40          16:13:42         00376955702TRLO1     XLON 
 
984             149.00          16:17:24         00376956166TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 417880 
EQS News ID:  2275112 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2275112&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2026 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.