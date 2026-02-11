Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Feb-2026 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 11 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 54,721 Highest price paid per share: 151.20p Lowest price paid per share: 144.60p 147.0838p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,733,202 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,008,374 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,008,374 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 147.0838p 54,721

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 479 151.20 08:15:40 00376795618TRLO1 XLON 478 151.20 08:15:40 00376795619TRLO1 XLON 492 150.40 08:20:48 00376799521TRLO1 XLON 1038 150.00 08:20:48 00376799523TRLO1 XLON 300 148.80 08:34:25 00376809698TRLO1 XLON 191 148.80 08:34:25 00376809699TRLO1 XLON 496 148.80 08:45:45 00376820528TRLO1 XLON 3 148.80 08:45:45 00376820529TRLO1 XLON 498 147.80 08:45:52 00376820630TRLO1 XLON 476 146.80 08:50:00 00376824691TRLO1 XLON 476 146.80 08:50:00 00376824692TRLO1 XLON 497 147.20 09:22:16 00376857751TRLO1 XLON 14 147.40 09:28:29 00376867949TRLO1 XLON 25 147.40 09:28:29 00376867950TRLO1 XLON 996 147.00 09:28:29 00376867951TRLO1 XLON 1039 146.80 09:28:56 00376868660TRLO1 XLON 1025 146.60 09:28:59 00376868721TRLO1 XLON 378 146.60 09:37:23 00376887630TRLO1 XLON 130 146.60 09:37:23 00376887631TRLO1 XLON 400 146.00 09:39:34 00376892928TRLO1 XLON 108 146.00 09:39:34 00376892929TRLO1 XLON 487 145.80 09:48:26 00376911920TRLO1 XLON 366 145.20 09:50:53 00376915604TRLO1 XLON 120 145.20 09:50:53 00376915605TRLO1 XLON 366 145.00 09:55:10 00376923968TRLO1 XLON 120 145.00 09:55:10 00376923969TRLO1 XLON 272 145.00 09:55:10 00376923970TRLO1 XLON 485 145.00 09:55:10 00376923971TRLO1 XLON 213 145.00 09:55:10 00376923973TRLO1 XLON 98 146.20 10:03:00 00376930966TRLO1 XLON 505 146.60 10:03:23 00376930977TRLO1 XLON 598 146.60 10:25:55 00376931946TRLO1 XLON 457 146.60 10:25:55 00376931947TRLO1 XLON 399 146.60 10:41:26 00376932510TRLO1 XLON 333 146.80 10:45:50 00376933245TRLO1 XLON 300 146.80 10:45:50 00376933246TRLO1 XLON 500 146.80 10:45:50 00376933247TRLO1 XLON 510 146.60 10:45:50 00376933248TRLO1 XLON 300 146.60 10:49:56 00376933418TRLO1 XLON 284 146.60 10:49:56 00376933419TRLO1 XLON 2 146.80 10:59:01 00376933913TRLO1 XLON 496 147.20 10:59:41 00376933930TRLO1 XLON 2 147.20 11:10:38 00376934372TRLO1 XLON 129 147.60 11:12:43 00376934518TRLO1 XLON 200 147.40 11:12:43 00376934519TRLO1 XLON 491 147.20 11:16:28 00376934906TRLO1 XLON 494 146.80 11:17:31 00376935009TRLO1 XLON 491 146.20 11:17:36 00376935017TRLO1 XLON 520 146.00 11:26:54 00376935772TRLO1 XLON 499 145.80 11:27:32 00376935821TRLO1 XLON 326 145.80 11:27:32 00376935822TRLO1 XLON 506 145.20 11:28:38 00376935854TRLO1 XLON 505 144.80 11:30:14 00376935995TRLO1 XLON 483 144.60 11:30:25 00376936004TRLO1 XLON 485 145.20 11:30:51 00376936028TRLO1 XLON 511 144.80 11:30:52 00376936030TRLO1 XLON 511 145.00 11:41:11 00376936652TRLO1 XLON 496 144.80 11:41:11 00376936653TRLO1 XLON 275 145.60 12:02:00 00376937601TRLO1 XLON 510 145.60 12:22:03 00376938510TRLO1 XLON 176 145.40 12:32:33 00376938908TRLO1 XLON 307 145.40 12:32:33 00376938909TRLO1 XLON 502 145.40 12:32:33 00376938910TRLO1 XLON 742 145.40 12:32:33 00376938911TRLO1 XLON 237 145.40 12:32:33 00376938912TRLO1 XLON 510 145.00 12:32:39 00376938917TRLO1 XLON 477 144.60 12:34:02 00376939027TRLO1 XLON 512 145.20 12:55:27 00376940281TRLO1 XLON 504 145.60 13:13:29 00376941264TRLO1 XLON

1002 146.00 13:13:29 00376941265TRLO1 XLON 479 145.60 13:13:30 00376941266TRLO1 XLON 940 145.80 13:14:49 00376941390TRLO1 XLON 363 145.80 13:17:13 00376941525TRLO1 XLON 424 145.80 13:17:13 00376941526TRLO1 XLON 131 145.80 13:17:13 00376941527TRLO1 XLON 499 147.20 13:35:18 00376943295TRLO1 XLON 527 147.20 13:35:18 00376943296TRLO1 XLON 480 147.80 14:12:43 00376945753TRLO1 XLON 500 147.60 14:12:43 00376945754TRLO1 XLON 90 147.80 14:13:02 00376945777TRLO1 XLON 492 147.40 14:18:07 00376946126TRLO1 XLON 425 147.60 14:42:16 00376948099TRLO1 XLON 48 147.60 14:42:16 00376948100TRLO1 XLON 38 147.60 14:42:16 00376948101TRLO1 XLON 11 147.80 14:42:28 00376948112TRLO1 XLON 22 147.80 14:42:28 00376948113TRLO1 XLON 39 148.00 14:42:28 00376948114TRLO1 XLON 1000 148.00 14:42:28 00376948115TRLO1 XLON 4 148.00 14:42:28 00376948116TRLO1 XLON 99 147.40 14:42:28 00376948117TRLO1 XLON 412 147.40 14:42:28 00376948118TRLO1 XLON 477 147.20 14:42:47 00376948150TRLO1 XLON 502 147.20 14:57:10 00376949246TRLO1 XLON 482 147.00 14:57:14 00376949255TRLO1 XLON 516 146.60 15:02:31 00376949669TRLO1 XLON 478 146.40 15:04:14 00376949809TRLO1 XLON 500 146.40 15:04:14 00376949810TRLO1 XLON 131 146.40 15:04:14 00376949811TRLO1 XLON 502 146.80 15:12:02 00376950399TRLO1 XLON 503 146.80 15:12:02 00376950400TRLO1 XLON 887 146.80 15:12:27 00376950466TRLO1 XLON 341 146.80 15:12:27 00376950467TRLO1 XLON 1015 146.60 15:12:27 00376950468TRLO1 XLON 385 146.60 15:20:15 00376951313TRLO1 XLON 134 146.60 15:24:03 00376951742TRLO1 XLON 385 146.60 15:24:03 00376951743TRLO1 XLON 511 146.40 15:24:31 00376951897TRLO1 XLON 464 146.20 15:26:05 00376952081TRLO1 XLON 42 146.20 15:26:05 00376952082TRLO1 XLON 999 147.00 15:34:01 00376952714TRLO1 XLON 101 147.20 15:35:47 00376952858TRLO1 XLON 157 149.20 15:44:27 00376953465TRLO1 XLON 500 149.20 15:44:28 00376953468TRLO1 XLON 480 149.00 15:44:28 00376953469TRLO1 XLON 480 148.80 15:45:06 00376953501TRLO1 XLON 39 149.20 15:45:06 00376953502TRLO1 XLON 132 149.20 15:45:09 00376953504TRLO1 XLON 134 149.20 15:45:19 00376953514TRLO1 XLON 499 149.00 15:46:00 00376953588TRLO1 XLON 1522 150.20 15:55:55 00376954496TRLO1 XLON 81 150.20 16:00:10 00376954789TRLO1 XLON 162 150.20 16:00:10 00376954790TRLO1 XLON 992 149.80 16:03:45 00376955041TRLO1 XLON 972 149.40 16:03:47 00376955046TRLO1 XLON 979 149.20 16:03:47 00376955047TRLO1 XLON 979 148.60 16:03:56 00376955063TRLO1 XLON 98 149.40 16:13:42 00376955702TRLO1 XLON 984 149.00 16:17:24 00376956166TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

