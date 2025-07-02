Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
02.07.25 | 09:59
1,420 Euro
-0,70 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,70018:59
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Jul-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
2 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  2 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         42,017 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.9473p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,908,203 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,908,203) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.9473p                        42,017

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
300             126.40          10:04:03         00342985944TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             126.80          10:26:56         00343006350TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             126.80          10:26:56         00343006353TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             126.60          10:30:20         00343009706TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             126.60          10:30:20         00343009707TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             126.60          10:30:20         00343009708TRLO1     XLON 
 
700             126.60          10:45:08         00343024650TRLO1     XLON 
 
211             126.60          10:45:08         00343024651TRLO1     XLON 
 
247             126.60          10:45:08         00343024652TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             126.60          10:45:08         00343024653TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             126.00          10:45:34         00343025077TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              126.00          11:14:49         00343037403TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             126.40          11:53:06         00343039500TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              126.20          11:59:25         00343039773TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             126.20          11:59:25         00343039774TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             125.80          11:59:25         00343039775TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             125.80          12:04:30         00343040149TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             125.60          12:14:46         00343040599TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             125.80          12:36:59         00343041620TRLO1     XLON 
 
245             125.80          12:36:59         00343041621TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             125.60          12:49:13         00343042029TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             125.20          12:52:30         00343042188TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             125.20          12:52:30         00343042189TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             125.20          12:52:33         00343042190TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              125.00          12:54:44         00343042394TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             125.00          12:54:45         00343042395TRLO1     XLON 
 
547             125.00          13:00:12         00343042757TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              125.00          13:00:12         00343042758TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             124.80          13:00:44         00343042853TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             124.80          13:02:36         00343043156TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             124.80          13:02:36         00343043157TRLO1     XLON 
 
258             124.80          13:02:36         00343043158TRLO1     XLON 
 
240             124.80          13:02:36         00343043159TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              124.80          13:05:25         00343043341TRLO1     XLON 
 
182             124.60          13:14:53         00343043997TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             124.60          13:20:03         00343044308TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              124.60          13:20:03         00343044309TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              124.60          13:20:06         00343044312TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             124.60          13:20:06         00343044313TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             124.40          13:24:51         00343044574TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             124.20          13:27:00         00343044771TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             124.20          13:28:42         00343044842TRLO1     XLON 
 
221             124.20          13:33:06         00343045168TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             124.20          13:33:06         00343045169TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             124.00          13:35:41         00343045318TRLO1     XLON 
 
1489             124.00          13:35:43         00343045319TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             124.00          13:35:50         00343045337TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             124.60          13:58:45         00343046614TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             124.60          14:17:39         00343047569TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.60          14:17:54         00343047581TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             124.60          14:17:54         00343047582TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             124.40          14:26:05         00343047930TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             124.40          14:26:05         00343047931TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              124.40          14:26:05         00343047932TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             124.20          14:30:16         00343048161TRLO1     XLON 
 
1235             124.60          14:33:56         00343048450TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             124.60          14:33:56         00343048451TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             124.40          14:33:59         00343048452TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             124.00          14:36:00         00343048568TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             123.60          14:45:12         00343049305TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             124.20          14:50:15         00343049621TRLO1     XLON 
 
277             124.20          14:50:15         00343049622TRLO1     XLON 
 
242             124.20          14:50:15         00343049623TRLO1     XLON 
 
245             124.20          14:50:15         00343049624TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              124.40          14:55:48         00343050018TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             124.40          14:55:48         00343050019TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             124.40          14:55:48         00343050020TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             124.40          14:55:48         00343050021TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             124.40          15:03:24         00343050570TRLO1     XLON 
 
1231             124.20          15:03:24         00343050571TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             124.40          15:08:51         00343050884TRLO1     XLON 
 
379             124.40          15:08:51         00343050885TRLO1     XLON 
 
897             124.60          15:08:53         00343050886TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             124.60          15:08:53         00343050887TRLO1     XLON 
 
268             124.60          15:08:53         00343050888TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             124.60          15:08:53         00343050889TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             124.60          15:11:12         00343051043TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             124.60          15:16:46         00343051548TRLO1     XLON 
 
301             124.80          15:25:52         00343052222TRLO1     XLON 
 
426             124.80          15:25:52         00343052223TRLO1     XLON 
 
239             124.80          15:48:35         00343054155TRLO1     XLON 
 
304             124.80          15:48:35         00343054156TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             125.20          15:56:53         00343054676TRLO1     XLON 
 
374             125.20          15:56:53         00343054677TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             125.20          15:56:53         00343054678TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             125.20          15:56:53         00343054679TRLO1     XLON 
 
268             125.20          15:56:53         00343054680TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             125.00          15:56:53         00343054681TRLO1     XLON 
 
2034             125.00          15:56:53         00343054682TRLO1     XLON 
 
325             125.00          15:56:53         00343054683TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             125.00          15:56:58         00343054694TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             124.80          15:57:01         00343054697TRLO1     XLON 
 
66              124.80          15:57:03         00343054698TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              124.80          16:02:28         00343055096TRLO1     XLON 
 
263             125.00          16:06:41         00343055523TRLO1     XLON 
 
280             125.00          16:06:41         00343055524TRLO1     XLON 
 
299             125.00          16:06:41         00343055525TRLO1     XLON 
 
302             125.00          16:06:41         00343055526TRLO1     XLON 
 
326             125.00          16:06:41         00343055527TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             125.00          16:06:41         00343055528TRLO1     XLON 
 
279             125.00          16:06:41         00343055529TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             125.00          16:06:53         00343055544TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             125.00          16:06:53         00343055545TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             124.80          16:06:53         00343055546TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             124.80          16:07:06         00343055594TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             124.80          16:07:06         00343055595TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              124.60          16:17:45         00343056643TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  394740 
EQS News ID:  2164334 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2164334&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2025 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
