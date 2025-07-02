DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jul-2025 / 16:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 2 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 42,017 Highest price paid per share: 126.80p Lowest price paid per share: 123.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.9473p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,908,203 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,908,203) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.9473p 42,017

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 300 126.40 10:04:03 00342985944TRLO1 XLON 600 126.80 10:26:56 00343006350TRLO1 XLON 582 126.80 10:26:56 00343006353TRLO1 XLON 454 126.60 10:30:20 00343009706TRLO1 XLON 454 126.60 10:30:20 00343009707TRLO1 XLON 142 126.60 10:30:20 00343009708TRLO1 XLON 700 126.60 10:45:08 00343024650TRLO1 XLON 211 126.60 10:45:08 00343024651TRLO1 XLON 247 126.60 10:45:08 00343024652TRLO1 XLON 241 126.60 10:45:08 00343024653TRLO1 XLON 631 126.00 10:45:34 00343025077TRLO1 XLON 86 126.00 11:14:49 00343037403TRLO1 XLON 618 126.40 11:53:06 00343039500TRLO1 XLON 58 126.20 11:59:25 00343039773TRLO1 XLON 540 126.20 11:59:25 00343039774TRLO1 XLON 610 125.80 11:59:25 00343039775TRLO1 XLON 610 125.80 12:04:30 00343040149TRLO1 XLON 620 125.60 12:14:46 00343040599TRLO1 XLON 111 125.80 12:36:59 00343041620TRLO1 XLON 245 125.80 12:36:59 00343041621TRLO1 XLON 628 125.60 12:49:13 00343042029TRLO1 XLON 486 125.20 12:52:30 00343042188TRLO1 XLON 103 125.20 12:52:30 00343042189TRLO1 XLON 589 125.20 12:52:33 00343042190TRLO1 XLON 7 125.00 12:54:44 00343042394TRLO1 XLON 616 125.00 12:54:45 00343042395TRLO1 XLON 547 125.00 13:00:12 00343042757TRLO1 XLON 47 125.00 13:00:12 00343042758TRLO1 XLON 455 124.80 13:00:44 00343042853TRLO1 XLON 630 124.80 13:02:36 00343043156TRLO1 XLON 235 124.80 13:02:36 00343043157TRLO1 XLON 258 124.80 13:02:36 00343043158TRLO1 XLON 240 124.80 13:02:36 00343043159TRLO1 XLON 11 124.80 13:05:25 00343043341TRLO1 XLON 182 124.60 13:14:53 00343043997TRLO1 XLON 451 124.60 13:20:03 00343044308TRLO1 XLON 90 124.60 13:20:03 00343044309TRLO1 XLON 92 124.60 13:20:06 00343044312TRLO1 XLON 541 124.60 13:20:06 00343044313TRLO1 XLON 593 124.40 13:24:51 00343044574TRLO1 XLON 588 124.20 13:27:00 00343044771TRLO1 XLON 617 124.20 13:28:42 00343044842TRLO1 XLON 221 124.20 13:33:06 00343045168TRLO1 XLON 158 124.20 13:33:06 00343045169TRLO1 XLON 605 124.00 13:35:41 00343045318TRLO1 XLON 1489 124.00 13:35:43 00343045319TRLO1 XLON 179 124.00 13:35:50 00343045337TRLO1 XLON 582 124.60 13:58:45 00343046614TRLO1 XLON 582 124.60 14:17:39 00343047569TRLO1 XLON 200 124.60 14:17:54 00343047581TRLO1 XLON 158 124.60 14:17:54 00343047582TRLO1 XLON 621 124.40 14:26:05 00343047930TRLO1 XLON 538 124.40 14:26:05 00343047931TRLO1 XLON 58 124.40 14:26:05 00343047932TRLO1 XLON 602 124.20 14:30:16 00343048161TRLO1 XLON 1235 124.60 14:33:56 00343048450TRLO1 XLON 420 124.60 14:33:56 00343048451TRLO1 XLON 582 124.40 14:33:59 00343048452TRLO1 XLON 585 124.00 14:36:00 00343048568TRLO1 XLON 582 123.60 14:45:12 00343049305TRLO1 XLON 559 124.20 14:50:15 00343049621TRLO1 XLON 277 124.20 14:50:15 00343049622TRLO1 XLON 242 124.20 14:50:15 00343049623TRLO1 XLON 245 124.20 14:50:15 00343049624TRLO1 XLON 74 124.40 14:55:48 00343050018TRLO1 XLON 250 124.40 14:55:48 00343050019TRLO1 XLON 243 124.40 14:55:48 00343050020TRLO1 XLON 275 124.40 14:55:48 00343050021TRLO1 XLON 123 124.40 15:03:24 00343050570TRLO1 XLON 1231 124.20 15:03:24 00343050571TRLO1 XLON 175 124.40 15:08:51 00343050884TRLO1 XLON 379 124.40 15:08:51 00343050885TRLO1 XLON 897 124.60 15:08:53 00343050886TRLO1 XLON 272 124.60 15:08:53 00343050887TRLO1 XLON 268 124.60 15:08:53 00343050888TRLO1 XLON 253 124.60 15:08:53 00343050889TRLO1 XLON 282 124.60 15:11:12 00343051043TRLO1 XLON 137 124.60 15:16:46 00343051548TRLO1 XLON 301 124.80 15:25:52 00343052222TRLO1 XLON 426 124.80 15:25:52 00343052223TRLO1 XLON 239 124.80 15:48:35 00343054155TRLO1 XLON 304 124.80 15:48:35 00343054156TRLO1 XLON 269 125.20 15:56:53 00343054676TRLO1 XLON 374 125.20 15:56:53 00343054677TRLO1 XLON 279 125.20 15:56:53 00343054678TRLO1 XLON 274 125.20 15:56:53 00343054679TRLO1 XLON 268 125.20 15:56:53 00343054680TRLO1 XLON 606 125.00 15:56:53 00343054681TRLO1 XLON 2034 125.00 15:56:53 00343054682TRLO1 XLON 325 125.00 15:56:53 00343054683TRLO1 XLON 100 125.00 15:56:58 00343054694TRLO1 XLON 606 124.80 15:57:01 00343054697TRLO1 XLON 66 124.80 15:57:03 00343054698TRLO1 XLON 72 124.80 16:02:28 00343055096TRLO1 XLON 263 125.00 16:06:41 00343055523TRLO1 XLON 280 125.00 16:06:41 00343055524TRLO1 XLON 299 125.00 16:06:41 00343055525TRLO1 XLON 302 125.00 16:06:41 00343055526TRLO1 XLON 326 125.00 16:06:41 00343055527TRLO1 XLON 279 125.00 16:06:41 00343055528TRLO1 XLON 279 125.00 16:06:41 00343055529TRLO1 XLON 122 125.00 16:06:53 00343055544TRLO1 XLON 278 125.00 16:06:53 00343055545TRLO1 XLON 596 124.80 16:06:53 00343055546TRLO1 XLON 173 124.80 16:07:06 00343055594TRLO1 XLON 621 124.80 16:07:06 00343055595TRLO1 XLON 11 124.60 16:17:45 00343056643TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

