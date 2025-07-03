DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Appointment of Senior Independent Director

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: Appointment of Senior Independent Director 03-Jul-2025 / 16:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle" or "the Company") Appointment of Senior Independent Director The Company is pleased to announce that Helen Beck has been appointed as Senior Independent Director with immediate effect. Helen has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company since 1 June 2021. She is Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination, Audit & Risk and ESG Committees. Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Leigh Rimmer Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault About Funding Circle Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: BOA TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 394874 EQS News ID: 2165002 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

