Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
03.07.25 | 15:29
1,420 Euro
+1,43 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.07.2025 17:57 Uhr
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: Appointment of Senior Independent Director

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: Appointment of Senior Independent Director 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: Appointment of Senior Independent Director 
03-Jul-2025 / 16:24 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
3 July 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle" or "the Company") 
 
  
 
Appointment of Senior Independent Director 
 
  
 
The Company is pleased to announce that Helen Beck has been appointed as Senior Independent Director with immediate 
effect. Helen has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company since 1 June 2021. She is Chair of the Remuneration 
Committee and a member of the Nomination, Audit & Risk and ESG Committees. 
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle: 
 
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
 
Media Relations  press@fundingcircle.com 
Leigh Rimmer 
 
Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault 
 
  
 
About Funding Circle 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has 
extended more than GBP14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 
 
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For 
institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 
 
  
 
  
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  394874 
EQS News ID:  2165002 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165002&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2025 11:24 ET (15:24 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
