Freitag, 13.02.2026
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
13.02.26 | 15:25
1,700 Euro
-2,30 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7101,85019:45
13.02.2026 18:33 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Feb-2026 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

13 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  13 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         61,151 
 
Highest price paid per share:            155.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             151.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    153.1313p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,859,052 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,882,524 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,882,524 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      153.1313p                       61,151

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
1985             155.00          08:31:28         00377350624TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             155.00          08:33:59         00377351942TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             155.00          08:38:37         00377356491TRLO1     XLON 
 
498             154.60          08:42:30         00377358349TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             154.40          08:42:30         00377358350TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             154.20          08:42:34         00377358379TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              154.60          09:15:58         00377374301TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             154.60          09:19:05         00377376422TRLO1     XLON 
 
1369             154.80          09:19:47         00377377124TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             155.00          09:30:00         00377383953TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             155.00          09:30:00         00377383954TRLO1     XLON 
 
332             155.00          09:30:00         00377383955TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             155.20          09:30:01         00377383957TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             155.20          09:30:08         00377384055TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             155.20          09:30:24         00377384187TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             155.00          09:30:24         00377384188TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             155.00          09:40:36         00377392272TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             155.00          09:40:36         00377392273TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             154.60          09:40:37         00377392287TRLO1     XLON 
 
509             154.40          09:55:47         00377410081TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             154.40          10:00:50         00377414793TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             154.40          10:00:50         00377414794TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             154.40          10:00:50         00377414795TRLO1     XLON 
 
349             153.20          10:09:03         00377415534TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             153.20          10:09:03         00377415535TRLO1     XLON 
 
349             152.80          10:09:04         00377415538TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             152.80          10:09:04         00377415539TRLO1     XLON 
 
1016             153.20          10:13:25         00377415783TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             153.20          10:29:22         00377435992TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             153.00          10:36:04         00377436276TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             152.60          10:39:38         00377436433TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             152.20          10:44:39         00377436633TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             152.20          10:44:39         00377436634TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             152.00          10:44:59         00377436651TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             151.80          10:45:00         00377436652TRLO1     XLON 
 
1091             152.00          10:49:41         00377437579TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             151.80          10:59:04         00377438019TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             151.60          10:59:54         00377438127TRLO1     XLON 
 
247             151.40          10:59:54         00377438128TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             151.40          10:59:54         00377438129TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             151.20          11:11:50         00377438823TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             151.20          11:35:10         00377439851TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             151.20          11:35:10         00377439852TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             152.40          12:12:52         00377441493TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             152.40          12:12:52         00377441494TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             152.00          12:35:39         00377442500TRLO1     XLON 
 
537             152.00          12:35:39         00377442501TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             152.80          12:37:45         00377442557TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             153.20          12:55:31         00377443208TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             153.20          12:55:31         00377443209TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             153.40          12:55:31         00377443210TRLO1     XLON 
 
339             152.80          12:55:31         00377443211TRLO1     XLON 
 
196             152.80          12:55:31         00377443212TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             153.20          12:55:35         00377443213TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             153.20          12:55:35         00377443214TRLO1     XLON 
 
89              153.20          12:55:35         00377443215TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             152.40          12:56:20         00377443253TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             152.00          12:58:20         00377443340TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             151.80          12:58:23         00377443379TRLO1     XLON 
 
506             152.60          13:36:41         00377445511TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             152.40          13:36:41         00377445513TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             152.20          13:47:58         00377446218TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             152.60          14:12:10         00377447674TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             152.40          14:36:22         00377449428TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             152.40          14:36:22         00377449429TRLO1     XLON 
 
1057             152.60          14:36:23         00377449431TRLO1     XLON 
 
1058             152.20          14:37:50         00377449499TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             152.00          14:40:21         00377449716TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             151.60          14:40:53         00377449761TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 11:58 ET (16:58 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
