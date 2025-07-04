Anzeige
Samstag, 05.07.2025
LiquidLink startet Bitcoin Lightning- und XRP-ILP-Nodes - Aufbau des Rückgrats der tokenisierten Finanzwelt
04.07.2025 18:27 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Jul-2025 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
4 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  4 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         37,689 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.4980p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,824,742 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,824,742) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.4980p                        37,689

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
12              126.20          11:07:55         00343387119TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             126.20          11:07:55         00343387120TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             126.00          11:08:45         00343387144TRLO1     XLON 
 
69              126.00          11:08:45         00343387145TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             125.40          11:09:25         00343387156TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             125.00          11:09:26         00343387158TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             124.80          11:09:26         00343387159TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             124.60          11:18:55         00343387531TRLO1     XLON 
 
138             124.60          11:22:13         00343387622TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              124.40          11:39:42         00343388076TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             124.60          11:39:52         00343388078TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              124.60          11:39:52         00343388079TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              124.60          11:39:52         00343388080TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             124.60          11:39:52         00343388081TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.60          12:02:00         00343388680TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             124.40          12:21:30         00343389388TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              124.40          12:21:30         00343389389TRLO1     XLON 
 
354             124.40          12:21:30         00343389390TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.60          12:21:30         00343389391TRLO1     XLON 
 
1092             124.60          12:21:30         00343389392TRLO1     XLON 
 
1176             124.60          12:21:30         00343389393TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              124.60          12:21:42         00343389400TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.60          12:32:16         00343389608TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             124.80          12:48:48         00343389986TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              124.80          12:48:48         00343389987TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              124.80          12:48:52         00343389988TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             124.80          12:48:54         00343389989TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             124.60          12:48:56         00343389994TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             125.00          13:37:09         00343391621TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             125.00          13:37:15         00343391623TRLO1     XLON 
 
101             125.00          13:37:15         00343391624TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             124.80          13:47:26         00343391836TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             125.00          13:47:26         00343391837TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             125.00          13:47:26         00343391838TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             125.00          14:02:59         00343392187TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             125.00          14:03:20         00343392203TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              125.00          14:03:20         00343392204TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             125.00          14:18:31         00343392619TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             124.80          14:23:02         00343392699TRLO1     XLON 
 
234             125.20          14:45:12         00343393730TRLO1     XLON 
 
1175             125.20          14:45:12         00343393731TRLO1     XLON 
 
342             125.20          14:45:12         00343393732TRLO1     XLON 
 
1247             125.00          14:45:12         00343393733TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              124.80          14:48:10         00343393826TRLO1     XLON 
 
606             124.80          14:57:07         00343394129TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             124.60          14:57:09         00343394132TRLO1     XLON 
 
337             124.60          14:57:09         00343394133TRLO1     XLON 
 
591             124.40          14:57:14         00343394135TRLO1     XLON 
 
949             123.80          14:57:31         00343394138TRLO1     XLON 
 
8362             123.80          14:57:31         00343394139TRLO1     XLON 
 
1878             124.40          14:59:15         00343394208TRLO1     XLON 
 
1237             124.40          15:03:12         00343394387TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              124.20          15:40:17         00343395629TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             124.60          15:45:06         00343395809TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             124.60          15:45:06         00343395810TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.60          16:00:55         00343396561TRLO1     XLON 
 
1274             124.40          16:00:56         00343396562TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              124.20          16:01:52         00343396628TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             124.20          16:01:52         00343396629TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             124.20          16:01:52         00343396630TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             124.20          16:01:52         00343396631TRLO1     XLON 
 
1269             124.00          16:09:34         00343396915TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             124.20          16:09:35         00343396916TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  395011 
EQS News ID:  2165640 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165640&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2025 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
