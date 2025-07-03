Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.07.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
03.07.25 | 15:29
1,420 Euro
+1,43 % +0,020
03.07.2025 18:33 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Jul-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
3 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  3 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         45,772 
 
Highest price paid per share:            126.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             125.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.8496p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,862,431 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,862,431) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.8496p                        45,772

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
629             126.40          08:11:59         00343139034TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             126.40          08:14:43         00343140169TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             126.40          08:17:38         00343141405TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             126.40          08:25:02         00343147651TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             126.00          08:41:44         00343157703TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             126.20          08:57:18         00343166526TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             125.80          10:07:52         00343208566TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             125.60          10:08:00         00343208625TRLO1     XLON 
 
1243             125.80          10:20:27         00343215166TRLO1     XLON 
 
1142             126.20          10:21:14         00343215522TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             126.20          11:10:16         00343243041TRLO1     XLON 
 
5392             126.20          11:10:16         00343243042TRLO1     XLON 
 
3175             126.00          11:10:16         00343243043TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              126.20          11:10:18         00343243044TRLO1     XLON 
 
1675             126.20          11:10:18         00343243045TRLO1     XLON 
 
912             126.20          11:10:18         00343243046TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             126.20          11:13:39         00343243144TRLO1     XLON 
 
1271             126.00          11:13:39         00343243145TRLO1     XLON 
 
25              125.80          11:13:46         00343243148TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              125.80          11:13:46         00343243149TRLO1     XLON 
 
1132             125.80          11:14:01         00343243171TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              125.40          11:15:27         00343243193TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             125.40          12:02:00         00343244405TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             125.40          12:02:00         00343244406TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.40          12:10:50         00343244749TRLO1     XLON 
 
501             125.20          12:15:09         00343244888TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.40          12:42:38         00343245410TRLO1     XLON 
 
1205             125.60          13:19:35         00343246444TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             125.80          14:13:26         00343249868TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              125.80          14:23:46         00343250182TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             125.60          14:23:46         00343250183TRLO1     XLON 
 
1065             125.60          14:23:46         00343250184TRLO1     XLON 
 
215             125.60          14:23:46         00343250185TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              125.60          14:24:41         00343250190TRLO1     XLON 
 
1246             125.40          14:36:27         00343251706TRLO1     XLON 
 
185             125.40          15:00:59         00343253074TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              125.60          15:07:23         00343253277TRLO1     XLON 
 
2165             126.00          15:12:01         00343253507TRLO1     XLON 
 
1170             125.80          15:12:01         00343253508TRLO1     XLON 
 
2305             125.80          15:12:01         00343253509TRLO1     XLON 
 
1178             125.60          15:14:07         00343253648TRLO1     XLON 
 
888             125.60          15:16:16         00343253744TRLO1     XLON 
 
1080             125.60          15:16:16         00343253745TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              125.60          15:16:43         00343253751TRLO1     XLON 
 
1240             125.60          15:16:43         00343253752TRLO1     XLON 
 
1215             125.20          15:37:28         00343254862TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              125.40          16:01:38         00343256661TRLO1     XLON 
 
508             125.60          16:05:40         00343256989TRLO1     XLON 
 
144             125.60          16:05:40         00343256990TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             125.60          16:05:55         00343257001TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             125.40          16:13:07         00343257371TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             125.60          16:13:13         00343257382TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             125.60          16:13:17         00343257386TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             125.80          16:17:35         00343257668TRLO1     XLON 
 
2911             125.80          16:17:35         00343257669TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             125.80          16:17:35         00343257670TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             125.60          16:17:35         00343257671TRLO1     XLON 
 
208             125.80          16:17:40         00343257674TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  394875 
EQS News ID:  2165018 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
