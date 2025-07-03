DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Jul-2025 / 16:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 3 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 45,772 Highest price paid per share: 126.40p Lowest price paid per share: 125.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.8496p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,862,431 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,862,431) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.8496p 45,772

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 629 126.40 08:11:59 00343139034TRLO1 XLON 611 126.40 08:14:43 00343140169TRLO1 XLON 636 126.40 08:17:38 00343141405TRLO1 XLON 100 126.40 08:25:02 00343147651TRLO1 XLON 625 126.00 08:41:44 00343157703TRLO1 XLON 612 126.20 08:57:18 00343166526TRLO1 XLON 632 125.80 10:07:52 00343208566TRLO1 XLON 607 125.60 10:08:00 00343208625TRLO1 XLON 1243 125.80 10:20:27 00343215166TRLO1 XLON 1142 126.20 10:21:14 00343215522TRLO1 XLON 260 126.20 11:10:16 00343243041TRLO1 XLON 5392 126.20 11:10:16 00343243042TRLO1 XLON 3175 126.00 11:10:16 00343243043TRLO1 XLON 20 126.20 11:10:18 00343243044TRLO1 XLON 1675 126.20 11:10:18 00343243045TRLO1 XLON 912 126.20 11:10:18 00343243046TRLO1 XLON 137 126.20 11:13:39 00343243144TRLO1 XLON 1271 126.00 11:13:39 00343243145TRLO1 XLON 25 125.80 11:13:46 00343243148TRLO1 XLON 1 125.80 11:13:46 00343243149TRLO1 XLON 1132 125.80 11:14:01 00343243171TRLO1 XLON 54 125.40 11:15:27 00343243193TRLO1 XLON 212 125.40 12:02:00 00343244405TRLO1 XLON 559 125.40 12:02:00 00343244406TRLO1 XLON 200 125.40 12:10:50 00343244749TRLO1 XLON 501 125.20 12:15:09 00343244888TRLO1 XLON 200 125.40 12:42:38 00343245410TRLO1 XLON 1205 125.60 13:19:35 00343246444TRLO1 XLON 400 125.80 14:13:26 00343249868TRLO1 XLON 60 125.80 14:23:46 00343250182TRLO1 XLON 635 125.60 14:23:46 00343250183TRLO1 XLON 1065 125.60 14:23:46 00343250184TRLO1 XLON 215 125.60 14:23:46 00343250185TRLO1 XLON 90 125.60 14:24:41 00343250190TRLO1 XLON 1246 125.40 14:36:27 00343251706TRLO1 XLON 185 125.40 15:00:59 00343253074TRLO1 XLON 63 125.60 15:07:23 00343253277TRLO1 XLON 2165 126.00 15:12:01 00343253507TRLO1 XLON 1170 125.80 15:12:01 00343253508TRLO1 XLON 2305 125.80 15:12:01 00343253509TRLO1 XLON 1178 125.60 15:14:07 00343253648TRLO1 XLON 888 125.60 15:16:16 00343253744TRLO1 XLON 1080 125.60 15:16:16 00343253745TRLO1 XLON 77 125.60 15:16:43 00343253751TRLO1 XLON 1240 125.60 15:16:43 00343253752TRLO1 XLON 1215 125.20 15:37:28 00343254862TRLO1 XLON 63 125.40 16:01:38 00343256661TRLO1 XLON 508 125.60 16:05:40 00343256989TRLO1 XLON 144 125.60 16:05:40 00343256990TRLO1 XLON 382 125.60 16:05:55 00343257001TRLO1 XLON 589 125.40 16:13:07 00343257371TRLO1 XLON 159 125.60 16:13:13 00343257382TRLO1 XLON 200 125.60 16:13:17 00343257386TRLO1 XLON 278 125.80 16:17:35 00343257668TRLO1 XLON 2911 125.80 16:17:35 00343257669TRLO1 XLON 662 125.80 16:17:35 00343257670TRLO1 XLON 623 125.60 16:17:35 00343257671TRLO1 XLON 208 125.80 16:17:40 00343257674TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

