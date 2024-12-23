Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, today announced that its management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Annual BioPharma Obesity Innovation Forum, Sachs' Forum, January 11, 2025, San Francisco, United States

As part of this conference, which covers all aspects of bio-pharma obesity science, market trends and investment opportunities, Olivier Soula, CEO of Adocia, will participate in a panel discussion titled: " Obesity, Cardiovascular Metabolic Diseases Platforms Panel ", alongside distinguished leaders in the field (12:10pm 1:00pm).

Adocia will be present at events around the 2025 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference to engage with investors and healthcare industry leaders

For the 10 th edition of this forum dedicated to Biotech Medtech, Olivier Soula will participate in a roundtable discussion focusing on obesity.

This event brings together companies and investors for conferences and one-on-one meetings.

The event brings together CEOs and senior decision-makers from the world's most innovative biopharma, medtech and healthtech companies with investors, senior BD&L teams, R&D leaders and industry KOLs.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2024, as updated in the Company's 2024 Half-year financial statements, published on September 19, 2024, both available at www.adocia.com. Those risks include uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, in research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

