In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic relations, the "Splendid China Global Tour Oriental Clouds and Garments" cultural series unfolded at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris from December 19 to 22, 2024. Among the standout participants was XIUNIANG and the avant-garde art and silk innovation brand SILKINC,the exclusive silk embroidery brand invited to this significant event, showcasing a fusion of tradition and modernity that captured the imagination of attendees.

At the "Oriental Clouds and Garments" fashion show, XIUNIANG partnered with SILKINC to unveil three signature collections of Suzhou embroidery: Royal Rhythms, Cloud Elegance, and Orchid Embroidery. These collections showcased the intricate craftsmanship and modern interpretations of Oriental aesthetics, with artisans weaving threads of silk into breathtaking narratives.

The Oriental Aesthetics Lifestyle Pavilion featured XiuNiang's finest treasures-the Loong Robe and Phoenix Robe. These masterpieces, imbued with profound cultural heritage and exquisite craftsmanship, exude regal elegance and unparalleled artistic value. They became the most dazzling jewels of Oriental culture at the Louvre exhibition, captivating countless visitors and earning widespread admiration.

XIUNIANG's success stems from its deep commitment to preserving and innovating Oriental culture. By harmonizing classical elements with contemporary fashion, the brand bridges the divide between tradition and modernity, East and West. Its presence at the Louvre not only celebrated Sino-French cultural exchanges but also forged new pathways for Oriental culture to shine on the global stage.

XIUNIANG and SILKINC continue to redefine the narrative of Chinese silk, illuminating the world with their enduring beauty and cultural heritage.

