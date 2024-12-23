Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20
München
23.12.24
08:18 Uhr
1,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
23-Dec-2024 / 17:21 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                   Chris McShane 
b)      Position / status            PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment     Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                   Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                            Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                            ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Grant of shares under the Halfords Sharesave Scheme 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          GBP1.185     15,569

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-20

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  366906 
EQS News ID:  2057099 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2057099&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2024 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
