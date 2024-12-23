Holiday Magic Delivered: Santa, the Grinch, and Delmarva Power Elves Brighten Seniors' Day With Gifts, Carols, and Unforgettable Memories!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Santa, the Grinch, and 18 of our Delmarva Power elves brought holiday magic to John Parsons Assisted Living in Salisbury, MD! Through our Santas for Seniors project, we adopted all 34 seniors, gifting them cozy throws, candy, puzzles, and night lights - straight from their wish lists!

The real magic? Singing carols together, watching residents dance in their chairs, and hearing one resident share memories of her family's ties to Delmarva Power - a moment Santa (aka Craig Jarvis) will never forget.

Huge thanks to our donors, volunteers, and everyone who helped make this day so special. Joy was shared on both sides, and hearts were definitely full.

