JAS Worldwide Signs SPA with International Airfreight Associates B.V.

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JAS Worldwide, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, and International Airfreight Associates (IAA) B.V., a prominent provider of comprehensive Air and Ocean freight services headquartered in the Netherlands, are proud to announce the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA). This agreement marks an important step toward JAS Worldwide's acquisition of IAA which, pending regulatory approval, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

"This acquisition aligns with our strategic goals and enhances our ability to provide comprehensive logistics solutions to our clients. We eagerly await the finalization of this deal and look forward to welcoming IAA's talented air and ocean team into the JAS family," said Marco Rebuffi, CEO of JAS Worldwide.

"In JAS Worldwide we have found the right party to realize our growth ambitions and guarantee a pleasant working environment for our employees. By joining forces, we can also offer an even broader service to our current customers. We therefore look to the future with confidence" said Jur de Graaf, Managing Director of International Airfreight Associates.

IAA handles multi-modal general cargo and specializes in the transportation of perishable goods, with headquarters in The Netherlands and an operation in Germany. This acquisition will strengthen JAS's presence in key markets and increase its expertise in managing time-sensitive perishable shipments.

The combined strengths of JAS Worldwide and IAA will drive value for customers through enhanced service offerings and a broader global network.

About JAS Worldwide

JAS Worldwide, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, was founded in Milan, Italy in 1978. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and supported by 7,000+ team members in more than 100 countries, it focuses on creating solutions that are innovative, sustainable, and unique to each customer's needs. At the heart of its success is its people, who are committed to delivering customer value. As a privately owned company, JAS maintains a steadfast commitment to creating opportunities for our communities, customers, and colleagues to thrive. Together.

About International Airfreight Associates B.V.

International Airfreight Associates B.V. is a trusted provider of airfreight logistics services with headquarters in the Netherlands and additional operations in Germany. With nearly 100 employees across four locations, including Amsterdam, Aalsmeer, Rotterdam, and Frankfurt, the company specializes in moving perishable goods and delivering tailored logistics solutions for a diverse range of clients.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jas-worldwide-signs-spa-with-international-airfreight-associates-bv-302338515.html