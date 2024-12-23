Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
WKN: A3EMC3 | ISIN: KYG9876W1042
NASDAQ
23.12.24
19:42 Uhr
3,580 US-Dollar
-0,370
-9,37 %
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2024 19:38 Uhr
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10.35 Million Initial Public Offering for Youxin Technology Ltd

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10.35 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering for Youxin Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:YAAS).

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) provider in Mainland China. Its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform help retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses to develop, use, and control business applications for offline direct distribution to connect the management team, distributors, salespersons, stores, and end customers across systems, apps, and devices. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

For more information, visit https://www.youxin.cloud/

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
