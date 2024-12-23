Tax990 Offers Pre-filing Option for 990 Forms for the 2024 Tax Year

As 2024 draws to a close, it's the ideal time for nonprofits to prepare for the upcoming 990 tax filing season. To facilitate this, Tax990 offers an early e-filing option for the 2024 tax year, allowing organizations to get a head start and file their returns well before the deadline and avoid the last-minute rush.

Tax990, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, simplifies the filing process for nonprofits and tax professionals.



Its intuitive interface, streamlined features, and dedicated customer support ensure remarkable efficiency, setting a standard for serving nonprofits to fulfill their tax compliance at any time as required.

Start Filing 2024 990 Form Ahead of the Deadline With Tax990

As the IRS will begin accepting 990 returns on January 1, 2025, clients can take advantage of the tax990's early filing option and start filing their returns now to ensure a streamlined and stress-free 990 filing process.

The 990 returns submitted now in Tax990 will be processed as soon as the IRS opens the filing window on January 1, 2025. In the meantime, clients can make any necessary edits to their forms, ensuring accuracy before submission.

Why Tax990?

This early filing option comes with a range of intuitive features designed specifically for nonprofit filing needs, making 990 filings easier as ever.

Here are some key features of Tax990:

Tax990 offers both direct-form entry and interview-style filing options , providing convenient methods for preparing forms.

The platform automatically includes all required 990 Schedules at no additional cost .

The Internal Audit Check feature scans the completed form for accuracy based on IRS Business Rules.

If the IRS rejects a return, clients can correct and retransmit the form for free .

It supports filing amendment returns for the returns submitted to the IRS.

The Reviewers and Approvers feature allows clients to share 990 returns with their organization's board members for final approval.

In addition, Tax990 provides specialized tools for CPAs and tax professionals to enhance their filing efficiency.



CPAs can invite team members and delegate filing responsibilities seamlessly. They can also share completed forms with clients, enabling them to review and approve returns before transmission.

Tailored Features for Tax Professionals:

Staff Management: Tax professionals can effortlessly add team members, assign tasks, and easily monitor their work progress.

Client Management: Clients can seamlessly manage filings for multiple clients by securing client approvals before submissions and maintaining organization seamlessly.

E-Signature Options: Simplify the compliance process by easily obtaining client signatures for Forms 8453-TE and 8879-TE. - Improve it formally

990 Forms Supported by Tax990:

Tax990 supports every variant of Form 990 required by a nonprofit organization. Here are the forms supported by Tax990:

Form 990-N - For organizations with gross receipts of $50,000 or less.

Form 990-EZ - For organizations with gross receipts < $200,000 and assets < $500,000.

Form 990 - For organizations with gross receipts of $200,000 or more (or) assets of $500,000.

Form 990-PF - For organizations classified as Private Foundations.

Form 990-T - For organizations with unrelated business income of $1000 or more.

What's New to Tax990 for the 2024 Tax Year?

Tax990 is committed to continuously improving and evolving to serve its customers better. Tax990 has undergone some exciting updates, transforming the platform into a more robust and user-friendly tool. With its innovative design, advanced features, and cutting-edge technology, Tax990 revolutionizes how nonprofits and tax professionals manage their 990 tax filings.

Here's what's new from Tax990:

Exempt Organization Search

Filing 990 returns is now more streamlined! Clients can simply enter their organization's EIN to access comprehensive details instantly and 990 filing history. From there, they can seamlessly proceed to file the required return with ease and precision, eliminating any unnecessary complexity.

Support Form 3800 & 990 Schedule K

Tax990 now supports Form 3800 , General Business Credit, a supporting document for Form 990-T, and also 990 Schedule K , General Business Credit, further expanding its 990 filing solution.

IRS Line-by-Line Instructions

Clients can access detailed line-by-line IRS instructions for every 990 form, ensuring clear and efficient guidance throughout the filing process.

Highlighting Audit Errors

This new feature allows clients to quickly spot errors by highlighting audit issues throughout the filing, making it easier to address them promptly.

AI Chat Bot

The new chatbot feature allows clients to get instant answers to their questions, eliminating wait times for customer support.

Enhanced User Interface

Tax990's enhanced user interface features a modern, intuitive design that improves usability, and streamlines navigation. Clients can now access the IRS line-by-line instructions directly from Tax990, making the filing process more smoother and efficient.

Don't wait for the IRS window to open, get ahead by creating a free Tax990 account at www.Tax990.com and start filing now!

