Abivax Announces a Change to the Composition of its Board of Directors PARIS, France, December 23, 2024, 10:05 PM CEST - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris & Nasdaq: ABVX) ("Abivax" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the inflammatory response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that Dr. Philippe Pouletty, representative of Truffle Capital, tendered his resignation as director of the Company effective on December 31, 2024. Dr. Philippe Pouletty's decision is directly related to his appointment last week as Chairman and acting Chief Executive Officer of a French listed biotechnology company in the field of plastics recycling. Dr. Pouletty, also CEO of Truffle Capital, was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abivax from the inception of the Company in December 2013 until August 2022 and has continued as a Board member since then. Philippe Pouletty, MD said: "It is a great pride for me and Truffle Capital to have founded Abivax and to have contributed to the development of obefazimod for over a decade. I am convinced that Abivax, led by a strong CEO, management team, and board of directors, has the potential to help hundreds of thousands of patients suffering from severe inflammatory diseases. I expect Truffle Capital to continue to be a great supporter of Abivax as a major shareholder through the next several inflection points, including the expected Phase 3 ABTECT data readout in 2025." Sylvie Grégoire, PharmD, Chair of the Board of Abivax: "On behalf of the Board of Directors of Abivax I would like to thank Philippe for his numerous and significant contributions to Abivax over the past several years. As a founder and former chairman, Dr. Pouletty has played a pivotal role in guiding the Company to the forefront of therapeutic innovation, particularly in the development of Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod, which is now in Phase 3 clinical trials for ulcerative colitis. We will initiate a search to complete the board composition with a strong candidate to contribute to the advancement of Abivax's late-stage pipeline in IBD."

About Abivax Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the inflammatory response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @Abivax.

