QS Energy, Inc.: QS Energy Announces Milestones in Global Sales Activity and Strategic Partnerships as 2024 Closes

2024 Concludes with Positive Update On Current Initiatives

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:QSEP), a leader in advanced crude oil transport efficiency technologies, is pleased to announce a significant progression in its commercial activities and strategic initiatives as the year comes to a close. Building on the strong foundation established throughout 2024, the company has achieved key milestones that position it for accelerated growth in 2025.

Expansion into Global Markets

Over the past year, QS Energy has made notable strides in deploying its Applied Oil Technology (AOT) systems across new and high-demand markets in Southeast Asia and South Asia. Through partnerships formalized earlier this year, the company has moved from exploratory phases to contract issuance that will enable the rollout of AOT units across critical energy infrastructure in key regions. These developments reflect QS Energy's ability to meet the growing global demand for technologies that enhance pipeline efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Financial Backing to Support Customer Expansion and Growth

To support these contracts and ensure smooth execution, QS Energy is advancing discussions with a leading U.S. government-supported financial institution specializing in global trade financing. This institution offers a comprehensive suite of financing solutions, including working capital, buyer-backed financing, and funding opportunities designed to enable manufacturing scale and expansion within the United States.

These financial pathways allow QS Energy's customers to adopt AOT technology with minimal upfront capital barriers, streamlining the deployment process. As customers adopt and expand their use of AOT, this financing structure positions QS Energy to scale operations, including the necessary expansion of its U.S.-based assembly capabilities to meet growing demand.

"Our progress with this trusted export financing partner reflects our ability to align innovative technology with practical financial solutions," says CEO, Cecil Bond Kyte. "This support framework enables us to help our customers adopt AOT systems while also preparing to meet future growth opportunities through scalable manufacturing."

Addressing Legacy Licensing Fees with Temple University

In support of our positive momentum to clean up our final balance sheet items, QS Energy and Temple University are in discussions to rectify our past obligations to our mutual future economic benefit.

Reflecting on a Year

Throughout 2024, QS Energy has demonstrated its ability to evolve from technology development to commercialization. Key milestones this year include:

Establishing strategic partnerships to bring the first AOT systems into commercial operation.

Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand AOT deployment in Southeast Asia.

Advancing financial pathways for global adoption through innovative customer financing solutions.

"As we reflect on the successes of 2024, we are proud to have reached these milestones while staying true to our vision of enhancing energy efficiency worldwide. The momentum we've built sets the stage for even greater achievements in 2025." says CEO Cecil Bond Kyte.

For further information about QS Energy, Inc., click here and read our SEC filings at https://ir.qsenergy.com/sec-filings.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Please click here for our complete cautionary forward-looking statement.

About Applied Oil Technology

QS Energy's patented Applied Oil Technology (AOT) is a solid-state turn-key system which uses a high volt / low amp electric field to reduce crude oil viscosity. AOT installs inline on crude oil pipelines, operates unattended without interrupting pipeline flow, with full remote monitoring and control. More information is available online here.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: QSEP), develops and markets crude oil flow assurance technologies designed to deliver measurable performance improvements to pipeline operations in the midstream and upstream crude oil markets. For further information about QS Energy, Inc., visit www.qsenergy.com.

