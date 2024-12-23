New Plymouth, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its 29 October 2024 news release, it has received final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") regarding the non-arm's length farmout agreement (the "Agreement") entered into between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monumental Energy Corp. ("Monumental") (TSXV: MNRG). In addition, the applicable consent of the Minister in New Zealand in accordance with the New Zealand Crown Minerals Act 1991 has also been obtained.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Monumental is entitled to participate in the repair and workover of two wells, Copper Moki 1 & 2 ("CM 1 & 2") in order to restart production. The wells are located in a permitted block in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand in which NZEC holds a 100% interest. In exchange for paying for the workovers, which are estimated to cost approximately NZ$800,000, Monumental will be entitled to 75% of the oil and gas revenue, net of production costs, until its investment is recovered after which it will have a 25% net revenue interest, or royalty, in the permit. Monumental and NZEC expect the workovers will begin in early 2025.

