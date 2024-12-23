Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Anquiro Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: AQR.P) ("AQR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2024 annual general and special meeting (the "AQR AGSM") held on December 20, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia whereby the Company's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business.

The shareholders of Black Pine Resources Corp. ("Black Pine") also voted in favour of all items of business at the 2024 annual general and special meeting (the "Black Pine AGSM") held on December 20, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

AQR AGSM Results

All director nominees, being Huitt Tracey, Joe DeVries, Christopher Cherry, Keturah Nathe, and Richard Barnett, were elected. DMCL LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as auditors.

The Company's new fixed omnibus equity compensation plan was also approved by a majority of the shareholders.

The ordinary resolution approving the proposed reverse-takeover transaction (the "Transaction") whereby the Company will acquire Black Pine by way of an amalgamation agreement between Black Pine and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to a merger agreement dated October 17, 2024, as amended on November 12, 2024 (the "Merger Agreement"), was passed by Majority of the Minority Approval (as defined in the Company's information circular dated November 14, 2024 (the "Circular") available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).

A total of 3,070,501 common shares were represented at the AQR AGSM, being 68.23% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Following the AQR AGSM, the Company re-appointed Keturah Nathe as President and Chief Executive Officer, Teresa Cherry as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary and Richard Barnett as Audit Committee Chair.

Black Pine's AGSM Results

All director nominees, being Richard Drew Martel, Joe DeVries, Keturah Nathe and Richard Kern, were elected. DMCL LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as auditors.

A special resolution approving the amalgamation of Black Pine and 1504671 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as contemplated in the Merger Agreement was passed by 100% of the votes cast by Black Pine's shareholders.

A total of 8,409,800 common shares were represented at the Black Pine AGSM, being 53.47% of Black Pine's issued and outstanding common shares.

Following the Black Pine AGSM, Black Pine re-appointed Richard Drew Martel as President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Barnett as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary and Joe DeVries as Audit Committee Chair.

Additional Information

Trading in the common shares of the Company is currently suspended in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and will remain suspended until such time as all required documentation in connection with the Transaction has been filed with and accepted by the Exchange and permission to resume trading has been obtained from the Exchange. Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions and there can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. For further information, please refer to the Circular posted to the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Black Pine

Black Pine was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on October 20, 2017, under the name " Digital Asset Management Corp." On February 23, 2021, Black Pine changed its name to "Black Pine Resources Corp.". Black Pine is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Pursuant to an agreement dated April 12, 2022 ("Property Agreement"), as amended, with Great Basin Resources Inc. ("GBR"), Black Pine is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Sugarloaf Copper Project, subject to a 2% net smeltery royalty due to GBR and certain other payments due to GBR, as provided in the Property Agreement.

Anquiro Ventures Ltd.

The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on March 1, 2012, and is a Capital Pool Company (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")) listed on the Exchange. The Company has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Circular, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has not approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: closing of the Transaction, the resumption of trading of the Company Shares and final approval from the Exchange for the Transaction.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals of the Transaction and/or the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Transaction. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties are contained in the filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company Shares will remain halted until such time as permission to resume trading has been obtained from the Exchange. The Company is a reporting issuer in Alberta and British Columbia.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for

dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234994

SOURCE: Anquiro Ventures Ltd.