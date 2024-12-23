Carbon Streaming Corporation: Carbon Streaming Announces Board and Management Changes

Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
WKN: A3C5SU | ISIN: CA14116K4046 | Ticker-Symbol: M2Q
Frankfurt
23.12.24
19:06 Uhr
0,308 Euro
+0,016
+5,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.12.2024 23:46 Uhr
Carbon Streaming Announces Board and Management Changes

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) ("Carbon Streaming" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Marin Katusa to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). The Company also announces that Jeanne Usonis has resigned from the Board.

The Board would like to thank Ms. Usonis for her valuable contribution and dedicated service to the Company and wishes her every success in her future endeavors.

Mr. Katusa, who has acted as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since November 25, 2024, will fill the vacancy left on the Board.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Schaal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective January 1, 2025.

"On behalf of the entire organization I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Mr. Schaal," said Mr. Katusa.

Mr. Schaal has over 35 years of finance and accounting experience and has spent the past 17 years acting as Chief Financial Officer of a number of private companies. Mr. Schaal graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a BA in Economics and holds an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming aims to accelerate a net-zero future. We pioneered the use of streaming transactions, a proven and flexible funding model, to scale carbon credit projects. The Company's focus is on projects that generate high-quality carbon credits and have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential. This approach aligns our strategic interests with those of project partners to create long-term relationships built on a shared commitment to sustainability and accountability and positions us as a trusted source for buyers seeking high-quality carbon credits.

The Company has carbon credit streams and royalties related to over 15 projects around the world, including removal, reduction and avoidance projects from nature-based, agricultural, engineered and community-based methodologies.

To receive corporate updates via e-mail, please subscribe here.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:
Marin Katusa, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 365.607.6095
info@carbonstreaming.com
www.carbonstreaming.com

Investor Relations
investors@carbonstreaming.com

Media
media@carbonstreaming.com


