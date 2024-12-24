San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - My Healthy Dog, a leading pet care company committed to enhancing the health and happiness of dogs, proudly marks its fifth anniversary.





From Humble Beginnings to Nationwide Success

Launched with just one employee and a single product, the Complete Health Daily Dog Multivitamin, My Healthy Dog has grown into an online platform with a team of 12 and a community of over 25,000 satisfied customers. The brand attributes its growth to a focus on quality and a mission to enhance the well-being of dogs and their owners by offering reliable dog care products and information.

Initially operating as a brick-and-mortar store, My Healthy Dog had to close its physical location during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business transitioned to an online model, enabling it to continue serving customers and adapt to changing circumstances.

Looking Ahead

As the company celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to expanding its product line. My Healthy Dog is set to launch a healthy dog food line, a hydration-focused dog water product, and healthy treats soon to complement its existing offerings.

"We'll never stop innovating and finding ways to make life better for dogs and their families," stated Mr. Bush. "Our success is about building trust and becoming a reliable partner in every dog owner's journey to better pet health."

For more information on My Healthy Dog and its special anniversary offer, visit myhealthydog.com.

About My Healthy Dog

Founded in 2019 by Navy Veteran and dog enthusiast Eleazar Bush, My Healthy Dog is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of dogs. Growing up on a farm in Saluda, South Carolina, Mr. Bush developed a deep love for hard work and animals, with dogs being his main passion. While serving in the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman, he moved to San Diego, California, bringing his work ethic and love for dogs with him. After the sudden loss of his beloved Akita Buck to bloat, Mr. Bush was determined to help prevent similar heartache for other dog parents. In 2019, he became a pet nutritionist and founded My Healthy Dog. The first article written by the company was a feature on bloat, titled What is Bloat: Your Pup's Worst Enemy. Today, My Healthy Dog's mission is to help dogs live healthier, happier lives by offering trusted solutions and keeping dog parents informed.

