Renowned paranormal phenomena researcher and Hangar 1 Publishing author Thom Powell has issued a formal statement addressing recent speculation regarding the connection between mysterious drone sightings and the release of his latest book, "Planet Strange" (Hangar 1 Publishing, June 2024).

Thom Powell's Planet Strange

"While the timing has led to considerable speculation, I want to be absolutely clear that neither I nor anyone associated with my work has any involvement with the recent drone incidents," states Powell. "These sightings, though coincidentally aligned with themes explored in 'Planet Strange,' are entirely separate from my book's release and promotional activities."

The statement comes in response to growing social media speculation linking the unexplained aerial phenomena to the book's publication. "Planet Strange," which examines various paranormal occurrences and their potential local origins, was released several months before the reported drone sightings began.

Powell, whose research spans decades in the field of unexplained phenomena, emphasizes that such unfounded allegations detract from the serious nature of both the current sightings and the scholarly work presented in his book.

"Hangar 1 Publishing stands firmly behind Thom Powell and his work," says Alex Hajicek, Publisher at Hangar 1 Publishing. "We believe in the integrity of our authors and the importance of addressing these phenomena with a scholarly approach."

About Thom Powell

Thom Powell is a respected author and researcher in the field of paranormal phenomena. His latest work, "Planet Strange," offers groundbreaking perspectives on unexplained aerial phenomena and their potential origins. The book is available through major retailers and Hangar 1 Publishing.

About Hangar 1 Publishing.com

Hangar 1 Publishing specializes in immersive, paranormal nonfiction-ranging from Bigfoot and cryptids to unexplained phenomena. With cutting-edge multimedia integration, our enhanced books deliver an unparalleled reading experience. For press inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact us directly.

