24th December 2024

MEAL:JPJ

ISIN: GB00BNK9TZ56

Parsley Box Group Ltd

("Parsley Box" or "the Company")

Shares now trading on JP Jenkins

Parsley Box Group Ltd (MEAL:JPJ), today announces its shares have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. The Company's registered address is Orchard Brae House, 30 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, Scotland, EH4 2HS and company number is SC685656.

JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007).

Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.

The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN:GB00BNK9TZ56) as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/).

For further information, please contact:

Parsley Box Group Ltd Holly McComb JP Jenkins Ltd Veronika Oswald / Mason Doick Tel. +44 (0) 207 469 0937 Email: invest@parsleybox.com Email: info@jpjenkins.com

