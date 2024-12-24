Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Frankfurt
23.12.24
13:37 Uhr
0,090 Euro
-0,005
-5,26 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0830,10423.12.
ACCESSWIRE
24.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of Warrants

Finanznachrichten News

Orosur Mining Inc

Exercise of Warrants, Issue of Shares and Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2024 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSXV:OMI), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria, advises that, following an exercise of warrants at an exercise price of US$0.0494 (approximately 3.952p) each, the Company has issued 699,640 new common shares of no par value each ("Common Shares") for a total consideration of US$34,562.

Application will be made for the 699,640 Common Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around 3rd January 2025.

Following Admission, the Company's new issued share capital will comprise 256,158,737 Common Shares. This share figure includes the shares to be admitted on 30th December 2024 as announced on 19th December 2024. When calculating voting rights, shareholders should use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.