Dienstag, 24.12.2024

WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Frankfurt
23.12.24
08:14 Uhr
0,040 Euro
+0,001
+2,56 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN ENERGY SOLUTIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
24.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Director Dealings - Market Share Purchase

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its Chairman, Mr. Michel Meeus, has purchased a total of 1,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.04 each.

Following this purchase, Mr Michel Meeus holds in total 26,023,651 shares representing 10.65% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. Cadogan is currently developing several power generation projects in Western Ukraine to be operational in 2025. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Michel Meeus, NED Chairman of the Board, purchased 1,000,000 shares at £0.04 per share on 20th December 2024.

1.Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMichel Meeus
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNED Chairman of the Board
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification of purchase of shares
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCadogan Energy Solutions plc
b)LEI213800JIBKL29FAK1213
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeOrdinary shares of 3 pence eachGB00B12WC938
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.04 1,000,000

Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

1,000,000

£0.04

e)Date of the transaction20 December 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLO

