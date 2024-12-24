Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Strategic Review Update

Finanznachrichten News

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Strategic Review Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO
U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("WKOF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

FURTHER RE BOARD UPDATE

Since the Company's 4 November 2024 update announcement, WKOF announces that its strategic review is making good progress with a number of credible options identified from third-party proposals received. The Board anticipates that short-listed proposals will be discussed and assessed in detail in early January 2025 and meetings held with interested parties at the end of January 2025. A final recommendation will be made by the Board by the end of February 2025.

The Board will continue to keep Shareholders informed of progress with a further market update expected no later than February 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Singer Capital Markets Limited

James Maxwell/ James Fischer - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales

+44 20 7496 3000

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services

(Guernsey) Limited

Company secretary

+44 1481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.