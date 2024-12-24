Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Strategic Review Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("WKOF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

FURTHER RE BOARD UPDATE

Since the Company's 4 November 2024 update announcement, WKOF announces that its strategic review is making good progress with a number of credible options identified from third-party proposals received. The Board anticipates that short-listed proposals will be discussed and assessed in detail in early January 2025 and meetings held with interested parties at the end of January 2025. A final recommendation will be made by the Board by the end of February 2025.

The Board will continue to keep Shareholders informed of progress with a further market update expected no later than February 2025.

