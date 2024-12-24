Researchers in Switzerland have fabricated a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells that utilizes a heterojunction cell as bottom device. The cell is said to circumvent the film formation issue associated with the use of phosphonic acid and achieve high efficiency levels. Scientists from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland have fabricated a tandem solar cell based on a perovskite top cell and a heterojunction (HJT) bottom device with a thickness of 100-150 µm and double-sided micro-textured surfaces. "The concept of double-sided textured bottom cells is a key adaptation ...

