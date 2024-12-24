India's Bharat Petroleum has offer the lowest bid of INR 2. 55 ($0. 03)/kWh in NTPC's new 1. 2 GW solar auction, securing 150 MW of project capacity. From pv magazine India Bharat Petroleum has secured 150 MW of project capacity with the lowest tariff of INR 2. 55/kWh in NTPC's latest 1. 2 GW solar auction. The procurement round allocated 720 MW of interstate grid-connected capacity at tariffs ranging from INR 2. 55/kWh to INR 2. 60/kWh. Other winners include ReNew Solar Power (300 MW), Illuminate Hybren (Mahindra Susten) with 120 MW, Adyant Enersol (Datta Infra) with 100 MW, and Onward Solar ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
