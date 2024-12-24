India's Bharat Petroleum has offer the lowest bid of INR 2. 55 ($0. 03)/kWh in NTPC's new 1. 2 GW solar auction, securing 150 MW of project capacity. From pv magazine India Bharat Petroleum has secured 150 MW of project capacity with the lowest tariff of INR 2. 55/kWh in NTPC's latest 1. 2 GW solar auction. The procurement round allocated 720 MW of interstate grid-connected capacity at tariffs ranging from INR 2. 55/kWh to INR 2. 60/kWh. Other winners include ReNew Solar Power (300 MW), Illuminate Hybren (Mahindra Susten) with 120 MW, Adyant Enersol (Datta Infra) with 100 MW, and Onward Solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...