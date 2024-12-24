DJ Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Dec-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US Equity (DR) UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.4734 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1678612 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 367048 EQS News ID: 2057447 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

