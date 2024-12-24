China's first zero-carbon highway, the 152. 7 km Jinan-Hefei Highway, has opened for traffic, featuring renewable energy systems, advanced tracking technology, and design elements aimed at cutting net carbon emissions by 9,000 tons per year. The Jinan-Hefei Highway (G35), a flagship project in China's green infrastructure push, has opened for traffic. The road, developed by Shandong Hi-Speed Group (SDHS), is China's first zero-carbon highway and a key milestone in sustainable transportation. The 152. 7 km expanded Jihe Highway now features eight lanes with a speed limit of 120 km/h, three service ...

