SmartCharts AI: SmartCharts and Learn To Trade Launch Fast Track Trader Event For 2025

SmartCharts AI, a leading platform, is making waves by partnering with Learn to Trade. Recently they both announced the launch of the Fast Track Trader Event, the first of its kind in trader education, scheduled for early 2025.

With the latest progress, SmartCharts and Learn to Trade announces the launch of a Fast Track Trader Event for 2025, aims to revolutionize trader education with full-day training, virtual trading accounts, and real cash incentives. This holistic event offers participants a unique opportunity to fast-track their trading journey with a full day of hands-on training in the highly successful Breakfast Breakout Strategy, access to cutting-edge tools on SmartCharts, and a £5,000 virtual trading account to test and refine their skills-complete with real cash payouts for better returns.

In addition, both platforms are committed to provide an opportunity through this event that helps to enhance the trading experience of beginners. The newly launched Fast Track Trader Event eliminates that uncertainty by offering exceptional features including:

A Full Day of Expert Training - Attendees will gain in-depth knowledge and practical experience with the Breakfast Breakout Strategy , a proven trading methodology that identifies early morning market opportunities with a high probability of success.

Access to SmartCharts Technology - Participants will have exclusive access to SmartCharts' platform, with the Breakfast Breakout Strategy pre-programmed into their accounts. This state-of-the-art technology simplifies trading, providing intuitive tools and AI-driven insights for confident decision-making.

£5,000 Virtual Trading Account - Each attendee will receive a £5,000 virtual trading account, allowing them to apply what they've learned in real-world market scenarios. Over a 30-day period, they can keep up to 60% of the profits they earn, paid out in real cash-an industry-first initiative.

30 Days of Follow-Up Coaching - Beyond the event, participants will benefit from 30 days of follow-up coaching via the SmartCharts platform, ensuring they are fully supported as they embark on their trading journey.

Furthermore, by redefining the accessibility in trader education, Fast Track Trader Event allows individuals to experience the realities of trading without the need for a significant financial commitment. This innovative approach empowers attendees to decide if trading is right for them while gaining valuable skills and practical experience.

Greg Secker, Founder of SmartCharts and Learn to Trade, Comments on the Launch

"This event is a milestone in trader education," said Greg Secker, Founder of SmartCharts and Learn to Trade. "The Fast Track Trader Event is about giving people the tools, training, and confidence they need to succeed in the markets. By combining the proven Breakfast Breakout Strategy, SmartCharts technology, and real-world trading opportunities, we've created an experience that is both educational and transformative. For the first time, attendees can test their skills, earn real cash, and make an informed decision about their trading future-all in one program."

