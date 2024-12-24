Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.12.2024
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
23.12.24
08:14 Uhr
4,860 Euro
-0,100
-2,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
24.12.2024 10:54 Uhr
96 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

Finanznachrichten News

BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting

24 December 2024

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund"), the Company has received from State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 31 October 2024. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


