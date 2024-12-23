SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) announced today financial results for the second quarter and fiscal year-to-date period ended October 31, 2024.

"Net sales for the third quarter were $41.6 million, a decrease of $4.1 million, as compared to the same quarter last year. Net income attributable to common stock of $2.5 million was an increase of $0.5 million, or 29%, compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended October 31, 2024, net sales of $113.4 million represent an increase of 3% compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2023. The net income attributable to common stock of $7.2 million was an increase of $5.4 million, or 294%, compared to net income attributable to common stock of $1.8 million in the nine months ended October 31, 2023," noted President and CEO David Mansfield.

"Backlog in the third quarter shows considerable growth and now stands at $114.2 million. This is the equivalent to approximately nine months revenue based upon prior years' revenues. The continual strengthening of our backlog over the past two quarters is encouraging and provides a sense of optimism heading into next year. Additionally, backlog at the end of the third quarter represents the highest level since transitioning from MFRI to Perma-Pipe, which occurred in March 2017," Mr. Mansfield continued.

"Our third quarter and fiscal 2024 year-to-date results continue to reflect exceptional performance, which has remained consistent throughout the year. It is worth noting that our net income attributable to common stock for the nine months ended October 31, 2024, represents the highest level of earnings on a year-to-date basis since transitioning from MFRI to Perma-Pipe," said Mr. Mansfield.

"We are pleased with the level of business activity we have experienced and continue to see, as supported by the significant rise in backlog and share price. The increases in infrastructure spending in Saudi Arabia, India, and the U.A.E., represent key drivers of our overall improvement, for which the strength of our financial results further enables us to continue to execute on strategic initiatives," concluded Mr. Mansfield.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales were $41.6 million and $45.7 million in the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease of $4.1 million, or 9%, was a result of the timing of project execution.

Gross profit was $14.1 million, or 34% of net sales, and $13.2 million, or 29% of net sales, in the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase of $0.9 million, was driven primarily by better margins due to product mix.

General and administrative expenses were $7.3 million and $5.7 million in the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase of $1.6 million, was due to higher payroll expenses and professional fees in the quarter.

Selling expenses were $1.2 million and $1.5 million in the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease of $0.3 million, was due to lower payroll expense in the quarter.

Net interest expense remained consistent and was $0.5 million and $0.6 million in the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Other expense was $0.1 million and $0.5 million in the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease of $0.4 million, was due primarily to exchange rate fluctuations in foreign currency transactions.

The Company's ETR was 32% and 31% in the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The change in the ETR is due to the ability to recognize tax benefits on losses in the United States in the current year whereas the prior year had a full valuation allowance and changes to the mix of income and loss in various jurisdictions.

Net income attributable to common stock was $2.5 million and $1.9 million in the three months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase of $0.6 million, was mainly due to better project execution in the quarter.

Fiscal 2024 Year-to-Date Results

Net sales were $113.4 million and $110.5 million in the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase of $2.9 million, or 3%, was a result of increased sales volumes in the Middle East.

Gross profit was $38.1 million, or 34% of net sales, and $29.4 million, or 27% of net sales, in the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase of $8.7 million, was driven primarily by better margins due to product mix.

General and administrative expenses were $19.5 million and $16.4 million in the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase of $3.1 million, was due to higher payroll expenses and professional fees.

Selling expenses were $3.8 million and $4.2 million in the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease of $0.4 million, was due to lower payroll expenses.

Net interest expense was $1.5 million and $1.8 million in the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease of $0.3 million, was due primarily to declining interest rates on certain variable rate debt.

Other expense was $0.2 million and $0.4 million in the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The change was due primarily to exchange rate fluctuations in foreign currency transactions.

The Company's ETR was 28% and 49% in the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The change in the ETR is due to the ability to recognize tax benefits on losses in the United States in the current year whereas the prior year had a full valuation allowance and changes to the mix of income and loss in various jurisdictions.

Net income attributable to common stock was $7.2 million and $1.8 million in the nine months ended October 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase of $5.4 million, was mainly due to better project execution during the year.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") is a global leader in pre-insulated piping and leak detection systems for oil and gas gathering, district heating and cooling, and other applications. It uses its extensive engineering and fabrication expertise to develop piping solutions that solve complex challenges regarding the safe and efficient transportation of many types of liquids. In total, the Company has operations at fourteen locations in six countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information contained in this press release that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected future performance and operations of the Company. These statements should be considered as subject to the many risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) fluctuations in the price of oil and natural gas and its impact on customer order volume for the Company's products; (ii) the Company's ability to purchase raw materials at favorable prices and to maintain beneficial relationships with its suppliers; (iii) decreases in government spending on projects using the Company's products, and challenges to the Company's non-government customers' liquidity and access to capital funds; (iv) the Company's ability to repay its debt and renew expiring international credit facilities; (v) the Company's ability to effectively execute its strategic plan and achieve sustained profitability and positive cash flows; (vi) the Company's ability to collect a long-term account receivable related to a project in the Middle East; (vii) the Company's ability to interpret changes in tax regulations and legislation; (viii) the Company's ability to use its net operating loss carryforwards; (ix) reversals of previously recorded revenue and profits resulting from inaccurate estimates made in connection with the Company's "over-time" revenue recognition; (x) the Company's failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; (xi) the timing of order receipt, execution, delivery and acceptance for the Company's products; (xii) the Company's ability to successfully negotiate progress-billing arrangements for its large contracts; (xiii) aggressive pricing by existing competitors and the entrance of new competitors in the markets in which the Company operates; (xiv) the Company's ability to manufacture products free of latent defects and to recover from suppliers who may provide defective materials to the Company; (xv) reductions or cancellations of orders included in the Company's backlog; (xvi) risks and uncertainties specific to the Company's international business operations; (xvii) the Company's ability to attract and retain senior management and key personnel; (xviii) the Company's ability to achieve the expected benefits of its growth initiatives; (xix) the impact of pandemics and other public health crises on the Company and its operations; and (xx) the impact of cybersecurity threats on the Company's information technology systems. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov and under the Investor Center section of our website (http://investors.permapipe.com.)

Additional information regarding the Company's financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2024, including management's discussion and analysis of the Company's financial condition and results of operations, is contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended October 31, 2024

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 41,563 $ 45,690 $ 113,397 $ 110,489 Gross profit 14,086 13,184 38,077 29,424 Total operating expenses 8,500 7,145 23,214 20,618 Income from operations 5,586 6,039 14,863 8,806 Interest expense 468 640 1,489 1,788 Other expense (50 ) (502 ) (156 ) (350 ) Income before income taxes 5,068 4,897 13,218 6,668 Income tax expense 1,615 1,533 3,692 3,257 Net income $ 3,453 $ 3,364 $ 9,526 $ 3,411 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 962 1,429 2,303 1,577 Net income attributable to common stock $ 2,491 $ 1,935 $ 7,223 $ 1,834 Earnings per share attributable to common stock Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.24 $ 0.91 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.24 $ 0.90 $ 0.23 Note: Earnings per share calculations could be impacted by rounding.

PERMA-PIPE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets $ 104,405 $ 98,818 Long-term assets 56,344 56,893 Total assets $ 160,749 $ 155,711 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities $ 53,794 $ 57,742 Long-term liabilities 26,792 25,991 Total liabilities 80,586 83,733 Non-controlling interests 8,952 6,266 Stockholders' equity 71,211 65,712 Total liabilities and equity $ 160,749 $ 155,711

