DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) ("Builders FirstSource" or the "Company") announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alpine Lumber Company ("Alpine").

Founded in Englewood, Colorado, by the Kurtz family in 1963 and subsequently converted to a 100% employee-owned and operated company, Alpine has 21 locations serving homebuilders and contractors in the Front Range of Colorado, western Colorado and northern New Mexico with a broad product range including prefabricated trusses and wall panels and millwork.

" Alpine has long-standing customer relationships and a proven track record of profitable growth in highly attractive markets," said Peter Jackson, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. " This acquisition aligns with our strategic pillar to deploy capital to high-growth investments, and it enhances our footprint in our West Division. The complementary nature of our businesses and shared cultures of delivering exceptional customer service will provide significant benefits to our customers, employees, and shareholders. I am looking forward to welcoming the Alpine team members to Builders FirstSource."

Hamid Taha, Chief Executive Officer of Alpine, will remain with the business for a transition period to help ensure a successful combination of the Alpine and Builders FirstSource businesses in Colorado and northern New Mexico. Mr. Taha stated, " This transaction rewards the long history of dedication by Alpine's employee owners and positions the combined business to provide a wider range of product categories and superior service to our customers. We are thrilled to join the Builders FirstSource team, and I know we have a bright future together."

Alpine reported TTM sales of approximately $500 million as of November 2024. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to the Company's adjusted earnings per share in 2025 and will be funded through a combination of existing cash and credit facilities. It is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2025 subject to customary closing conditions.

Class VI Partners and Davis Graham of Denver, Colorado advised Alpine on transaction and legal matters, respectively. Rothschild & Co and Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisors, and Alston Bird served as the legal advisor to Builders FirstSource.

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery, and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 43 states with approximately 580 locations and have a market presence in 48 of the top 50 and 90 of the top 100 MSAs, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (some of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork, and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other specialty building products. www.bldr.com

