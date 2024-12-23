NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saks Global, a leading luxury retail and real estate company, has finalized its acquisition of Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) for a total enterprise value of $2.7 billion. Saks Global now includes Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Saks OFF 5TH, each continuing to serve customers under their own brand.

Richard Baker, Executive Chairman of Saks Global, said, "This milestone transaction marks a transformative moment for Saks Global and the luxury retail industry. By uniting Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Saks Fifth Avenue, we have created an unparalleled multi-brand luxury portfolio with tremendous growth potential. With data and innovation at our core and a portfolio of prime real estate, we aim to redefine the luxury shopping experience."

Marc Metrick will serve as CEO of Saks Global Operating Group, and Ian Putnam will serve as CEO of Saks Global Properties & Investments. Both will report to Richard Baker, Saks Global's Executive Chairman.

Saks Global Operating Group

Powered by data-driven technology and with a strengthened financial position, Saks Global is primed to deliver personalized, inspiring shopping experiences, and to be a stronger partner to brands in reaching their target customers.

Marc Metrick, CEO, Saks Global Operating Group, said, "Bringing these iconic brands together is a significant step forward for luxury retail. As one company, we have an opportunity to transform the way we serve consumers, blending art and science to ensure each customer's experience is unmistakably their own. With deep relationships across the industry, cutting-edge personalization and strategic technology partnerships, we are poised to drive innovation and growth. I look forward to working with the many talented leaders and employees from NMG and across Saks Global as we embark upon our journey to bring these businesses together."

To ensure Saks Global is best positioned to drive the growth of its luxury businesses, the company has established the role of President & Chief Commercial Officer. Emily Essner, who previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Saks, has been promoted into this role, leading the company's go-to-market strategy by aligning key commercial functions to enhance the customer experience and drive revenue. Metrick added, "This role will break the mold for how we bring the luxury shopping experience to life. Emily is the ideal person to lead this critical new function and advance our strategy to meet customers' increasing demand for individualized experiences."

Bergdorf Goodman will remain a standalone business under the Saks Global umbrella, building upon its reputation for distinct, curated luxury shopping. Tracy Margolies, who previously served as Chief Merchandising Officer for Saks, has been appointed President. Metrick continued, "Tracy's deep expertise and track record of leading results-driven strategies will propel Bergdorf Goodman into the future while honoring its unique legacy. I am confident she is the right person to lead this storied business' next chapter and look forward to what Bergdorf Goodman will accomplish under her leadership."

To support its transformation strategy, Saks Global has appointed Bill Bine to the new role of Chief Transformation Officer. Bine joins Saks Global from Neiman Marcus Group where he served as Chief Supply Chain Officer. Metrick added, "A highly strategic, results-oriented executive, Bill's significant experience leading large-scale business transformation and operations in retail will be instrumental to our integration journey."

Saks Global Properties & Investments

Saks Global Properties & Investments includes Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus flagship properties with a $7 billion Gross Asset Value portfolio in luxury markets and is responsible for executing strategic transactions.

Ian Putnam, CEO of Saks Global Properties & Investments, said, "With the addition of the Neiman Marcus assets, our real estate and development teams look forward to continuing to opportunistically unlock value from our robust portfolio. Additionally, our investments team will continue to focus efforts on strategic opportunities to enhance both the operating business and our real estate portfolio."

Strategic Relationships

As an investor, Amazon will work with Saks Global to innovate on behalf of customers and brand partners.

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand owner and licensing company, is an investor in Saks Global, and is Saks Global's joint venture partner in Authentic Luxury Group (ALG). ALG leverages the combined capabilities of Authentic and Saks Global to maximize the potential of Authentic's luxury brands across key sectors, including fashion, retail, digital, hospitality, real estate, art, and travel.

Salesforce is an investor in Saks Global, and will support the business by enhancing its personalization strategy by utilizing first-party data and AI to create a highly customized shopping experience.

G-III Apparel Group is an investor in Saks Global, and will continue to support the company as a key merchandising partner.

Canadian Retail and Real Estate Assets

As a result of this transaction, HBC's Canadian business and real estate assets and Saks Global will be separately financed. Hudson's Bay, including its stores and TheBay.com, has been recapitalized and is positioned to execute on its business plan. Hudson's Bay will continue to own or lease a CAD$2 billion real estate portfolio, either entirely or with its joint venture partner, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Transaction Details

The transaction is financed through a combination of equity contributions from new investors, including Amazon, Authentic Brands Group, Salesforce, M. Klein & Company, G-III Apparel Group, and others, an issuance of $2.2 billion of Senior Secured Notes, and an Asset-Based Lending (ABL) revolving credit facility. Existing investors, including Rhône, Insight Partners, Abu Dhabi Investment Council, Abrams Capital, and others are maintaining their ownership in the new structure.

Advisors

M. Klein & Company served as financial advisor and capital markets advisor to Saks Global on the acquisition of Neiman Marcus Group and related financings. Solomon Partners also served as a financial advisor to Saks Global.

Jefferies LLC served as a financial advisor to Saks Global and was also Lead Left Bookrunning Manager for the Senior Secured Notes issuance.

BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and Morgan Stanley served as financial advisors to Saks Global, led the Asset-Based Lending (ABL) revolving credit facility, and served as Joint Bookrunning Managers for the Senior Secured Notes issuance.

Elm Street Advisors served as strategic, commercial and operational advisor. Deloitte served as a financial and tax advisor to Saks Global.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Saks Global.

About Saks Global

Saks Global is a combination of world-class luxury retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH, as well as a portfolio of prime U.S. real estate holdings and investments. Saks Global is deeply committed to helping luxury consumers discover the most sought-after established and emerging brands from around the world. Powered by data-driven technology and centered on the customer, Saks Global is on a mission to redefine the luxury shopping experience through highly personalized service, with greater opportunities for product discovery across all channels.

About Neiman Marcus Group

NMG is the parent company of leading U.S. multi-brand luxury retailers Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. The company successfully transformed itself into a profitable luxury relationship business by Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences for customers, brand partners, communities, and associates. Its differentiated business model is anchored around integrated retail, an expertly curated product assortment, and a sales-assisted approach. For more information visit neimanmarcusgroup.com to view our Info Kit.

