NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), a global leader in beauty and fashion tech solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Farfetch, a leading global marketplace for the luxury fashion industry, to acquire Wannaby Inc., a digital immersive experiences expert. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in integrating advanced technology, enabling Perfect Corp. to expand its offerings into new luxury market segments, including shoes, bags, and apparel.

Wannaby, known for its virtual try-on technology and digitalization solutions for the fashion industry, has served over 30 top-tier luxury brands. By integrating Wannaby's innovative solutions with Perfect Corp.'s state-of-the-art beauty tech solutions, the company is set to redefine the digital experience in the fashion and beauty sectors. This strategic move expands Perfect Corp.'s capabilities and solidifies its position as a technology leader in the luxury fashion domain.

Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp., commented, "By welcoming Wannaby's capabilities into our portfolio, we are poised to enrich our digital solutions and reinforce our presence in the fashion tech landscape. This expansion into new fashion categories such as shoes and bags demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse sectors."

This acquisition also marks the beginning of a collaborative relationship between Perfect Corp. and Farfetch. After the acquisition, Farfetch will continue to utilize Wannaby's solutions to enhance the digital shopping experience, reflecting a shared vision for the future of fashion technology.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp is a leading provider of AI and AR technology solutions for the beauty and fashion industries. The company is known for its cutting-edge virtual try-on solutions and beauty diagnostics to millions of users worldwide. Perfect Corp's technology powers the digital transformation of global beauty brands, offering innovative tools that enhance the online shopping experience.

About Wannaby

Wannaby is a pioneer in augmented reality and computer vision technologies, specializing in virtual try-on solutions for the fashion industry. The company's platform enables consumers to see how products like shoes and accessories look on them in real-time, revolutionizing the online shopping experience for fashion retailers around the world.

