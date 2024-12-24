South Australia-based space technology company Fleet Space has developed an intelligent platform in communication with a low orbit satellite, that can identify critical minerals and accelerate their extraction for use in clean energy technology. From pv magazine Australia South Australia-based Fleet Space Technologies has announced a funding round that will be used to expand the capabilities of its global exploration platform, ExoSphere, to accelerate the discovery of critical minerals needed for Earth's clean energy future. By integrating Fleet Space's satellites in low earth orbit (LEO), smart ...

